

Waste is a valuable resource



With the rapid increase in population and urbanization with improper disposal and poor management, solid wastes are being generated in Bangladesh (16,380 tons per day) which is worsening the environmental condition. Solid waste is generally disposed of as open dumping in surrounding areas like streets, river banks, fields, etc which results in a number of adverse environmental and health impacts. We would be able to minimize these adverse effects evolving out of unscientific disposal of solid waste if we can properly manage and use it as a resource to develop green business--that help to maintain health ecosystems, and minimize waste. From inorganic waste like plastic, we can produce fibre, concrete, diesel, gas etc.



The readymade garment industry of Bangladesh has been the key export sector and a main source of foreign currency for the last 25 years. The plastic bottle, which is considered as a waste after being used can be used in producing cotton. By producing cotton from plastic waste, we can reduce importing the material from abroad and save foreign currency.



A factory has been set up at Singir, Manikganj which is producing 40 tons of cotton daily with plastic bottles. Although such factories exist in China, India, Pakistan and Thailand, it is the first factory to produce cotton from waste in Bangladesh. Annual cotton demand in the garment sector is 45 to 50 lakh bales, while the reduction is slightly higher than 1 lakh bales. Under this circumstance, the textile industry has no alternative to produce cotton from plastic wastes, in order to balance the deficit. Plastic yarn is an essential ingredient in expensive fabrics such as linen, jerseys, trousers, blazers etc.



Utilization of waste plastics in concrete production has given another solution for conserving top soil of land, since concrete are made from top soil, and using top soil in making concrete has been declared banned in Bangladesh. Concrete containing plastic aggregates revealed more ductile behaviour than conventional concrete. This ductile behaviour can be provided significant advantage in reducing crack formation and propagation. That's why it is more stable than conventional concrete.



As Bangladesh every year face devastating flood, the road from plastic made concrete will not destroy so easily comparing to conventional concrete made road. So it will help to save money, keep the environment healthy as well as manage the waste also. Chemical recycling is an attractive way to address the explosive growth of plastic waste and disposal problems. Pyrolysis is a chemical recycling process that can convert plastics into high quality oil, which can then be utilized in internal combustion engines for power and heat generation.



Waste to electricity is another way to reduce the dependence on conventional sources of electricity, like coal fired power plant--which is responsible for accelerating climate change. Bangladesh will consume all its gas reserves by about 2026. The production of biogas from organic waste can reduce the problem of gas shortage. Many farmers tend to use inorganic fertilizers such as TSP which mainly contain phosphates. Phosphate fertilizers contain very high concentration of Cadmium that has been reported. It is estimated that 54 per cent to 58 per cent of Cadmium found in the environment comes from the application of phosphate fertilizer.



Bioaccumulation of cadmium causes cancer, damage of kidney, disruption of immune system etc. Using organic fertilizer can relief people from those adverse affects. Many inorganic fertilizers destroy the quality of soil and water respectively through killing useful micro-organism and eutrophication. On the other hand, Covid-19 has put additional pressure on the labour market in Bangladesh. Government should focus on promotion green business by promoting waste management by collection, sorting and recycling wastes.

Waste management in general and recycling in particular create considerable employment opportunities including low-skilled workers. Even illiterate persons can be employed in collecting and sorting waste. This opens up income opportunities for disadvantaged groups of the population.

Government should inspire people to find out various ways of recycling waste. One important problem is that the wastes are not dumped in an organized way. Different types of plastic products are often dumped together at the same place. That is why accumulating and differentiate wastages into differed categories become difficult, to recycle. This often raises the cost of operation too.



To minimize this problem, the government can supply a waste collector vehicle which will be divided into various parts in order to collect waste from home to home. In this purpose, every people in house should aware about keeping different waste items in different container.



Increasing awareness among people about waste management is a must, because it is just not waste, it is resource which has power to transform into valuable resources. Recycling of waste will help Bangladesh to manage the waste, to create employment opportunities, to keep healthy environment and to reduce pollution.

The writer is a student of BSc, Department of Environmental Science and Resource Management, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Tangail











