

Road safety, still a far cry



Every year a huge number of people in Bangladesh die prematurely because of road accident. Despite numerous protests and awareness campaigns in 2018, the number of road accidents in 2019 is disappointingly bleak.



What are the reasons for such unmanageable constancy of road accident? Illiterate and unskilled drivers, ramshackle vehicles, dilapidated roads, weak traffic management, little implication of laws etc are the reasons for this recurrence of road accidents. In fact, experts articulated that most of the road accident occurs due to 'human error'. Which means it could have been avoided if the person or driver became a little more circumspect.



Unmindful driving becomes a large threat every year and it has been the leading cause of car accidents for the past decades. The driver often doesn't pay attention while they drive. Sometimes they take sedatives, which is one of the reasons for traffic accidents.



Flouting the rules of road perhaps is another cause of traffic accidents. The red light instructs one to stop driving, even if it seems that no other vehicles are coming. Hardy the drivers follow this rule. Furthermore, unfit vehicles are also a reason for growing road accidents. The ramshackle buses in the streets are more prone to frequent accidents.



One of the significant causes behind such spike in road accident is the callousness of the bus or vehicle owners. Often, they recruit drivers without real licenses. Usually skilled drivers bargain more money; therefore, they prefer to choose the unskilled one. Besides, such unscrupulous owners often force the hapless driver to drive for an extended period which often leads to sleepless driving. A drowsy driver cannot drive well.



Now we know what the core reasons behind such refractory road accidents are. So, we have look for such solutions which will provide a way-out for this deplorable mare-nest.



The government took various initiatives to solve this problem. We have seen numerous seminars, symposiums and discussions have been made. But the outcome is rather disappointing as the progress is very little.



Reformation is needed to ensure safe roads. For example, over-speeding accounts for 43 per cent of accidents as a salient cause. Over-speeding is ubiquitous and intensifying in the absence of any speed-limit measures. Besides, Government lacks a uniform institutional framework for detecting incidents on the highway.



To prevent over-speeding, radar-based speed cameras can be installed at every 1-2 km segment of national highways. In fact, such installation was linked with 50% decreased in accident in the developed countries.



Moreover, we need more skilled drivers. We need more specialized driving training schools. To meet the demand for skilled drivers and advance training for existing drivers, an adequate number of driving school should be established with appropriate equipment, training simulator and educated instructors.

Again, the prevailing law is full of loopholes and far from comprehensive and not apropos with regards to road accident cause. Absence of swift and proper justice often emboldens the drivers and lead to their violation of law.



However, the above will not be possible without the will of government. We see that the government often succumb to the demand of vested quarters and appease them at the expense of population at large. Any legal intervention or administrative reform will have little effect and will not bring about a sustained change without proper will of the government and concerned ministries.



Government has to take effective measures as early as possible to prevent road crashes. Failing to do so will call into question their responsibility and accountability to citizen at large. Lastly, to attain Agenda-2030 and SDG targets achieving road safety is a pre-requisite. Target 3.6 was aimed at reducing global crash related deaths and injuries to half, while target 11.2 was aimed at providing access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport system and improving road safety for all. Besides, road safety will serve as a catalyst for Vision 2030 goals formulated by Bangladesh government.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka







