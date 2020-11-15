Emerging pollutants: Can we avoid this global crisis?

Emerging pollutant (EP) is a trendy word among environmental professionals. "Dilution is the solution to pollution" this sentence is far from truth EP. Once these pollutants are in the nature (water/air/soil etc), they find their way in the under-water sediments, the nearby insects/plants, micro-organisms, migratory fish that eat the insects, and even predatory wildlife that consume all these different organisms.



Eventually, pollutants reach in the people's dining table through their food-chain.A report published by the Environmental Defence Canada in 2013 summarises the results investigated in the umbilical cord blood of three new born babies. 137 chemicals were found with the new born; 132 are reported to cause cancer in humans or animals, 110 are considered toxic to the brain and nervous system and 133 causes to develop mental and reproductive problems in mammals.



This evidence is sufficient to exemplify the picture of pollution that already has happened. Inevitably, we need a solution. Pollutants created due to anthropogenic activities are everywhere but we have to address when to stop from any further damage to happen. It will not be too imaginary to say that children born in Bangladesh may have been pre-polluted already and it is our responsibility to take initiatives for a healthy and a safe living society.



Pollutant is a substance or energy introduced into the environment that has undesired effects, or adversely affects the usefulness of a resource. Historically, Lead can be identified as an oldest pollutant dated back their evident of use about 5000 BC by humans. Lead exploitation by Ancient Greeks and Romans had a spike on their use was identified in the ice layers in Greenland about 2000 BC. Lead concentration as a pollutant in the environment went up to 100 fold higher during the time of 1950s to 1970s; well-known as a period of industrial revolution.



This article only focused on the emerging organic pollutants and their unavoidable consequences in the eco-system of Bangladesh. Environmental challenges are not all about climate change, rather an integrated approach to a healthy living. Creating awareness among the leaders of the community by informing them about the potential consequences of these pollutants might help to adopt further initiatives towards a healthy society livable for all.



Post World War II economic expansion (commonly known to be the golden age of capitalism) began just after the war ends and continued till the recession happened in 1970's. Many western countries, such as United States, Soviet Union, Western European and East Asian countries, experienced unusually high and sustained growth during that time setting. There are many reasons acted behind that economic expansion; however one of the key components was the growth in agriculture. Thousands of synthetic chemicals were introduced into commercial use and proved to be beneficial in pest and disease control. Crop production led to the industrial revolution.





However, the unforeseen effects of these chemicals on the eco-system remain unfocused until the book "Silent Spring" came into the picture in 1962 by Rachel Carson. The book criticised the carelessness, greed and irresponsibility of human on the planet earth. Carson was a marine biologist and worked for the United States Bureau of Fisheries. Carson noticed a significant decline in the number of young salmon (fish) population due to the application of pesticides such as DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane). Pesticide DDT became very popular in 1950's because of its powerful pest control capacity and used extensively (about 40000 tonnes each year between 1950's onward till banned by EPA) to control pest likely to be harmful for agriculture and human health. DDT killed aquatic insects that the young salmon depended on for food. During that time, DDT was the only most effective pesticide to control malaria in many countries by destroying mosquito breeding ground and saved lives of millions. Discovery of the insecticidal properties of DDT led Paul Hermann Muller (Swiss Scientist) the 1948 Nobel Prize in Medicine.



Nevertheless, within a decade, surprising adverse effect of such novel synthetic compound was pointed out by Rachel Carson in her book "Silent Spring". This controversy was noted as "The DDT Dilemma" by EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in United States. And the application of DDT banned between 1970' to 80's in most of the developed countries in the world and in 1999 in Bangladesh.



According to a report published by NPIC (National Pesticide Information Center) in 2000, DDT was indicated highly persistent (aquatic half-life is about 150 years) in nature. These are a type of pollutants that persist in nature for long time commonly known as persistent organic pollutants (POPs). The Governing Council of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) defines POPs as "chemical substances that persist in the environment, bio-accumulate in human and animal tissue, bio-magnify in food chains, are capable of long-range transport, and pose a risk of causing adverse effects to human health and the environment".



Based on recent scientific data, Stockholm Convention has updated the list of POPs to 28 group of compounds (including DDT) in 2017.Shockingly, about 500 tons of DDT is stored in a Chattogram Government Medical Sub-depot in Bangladesh for over 30 years and has recently been relieved with an initiative taken by the Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations in 2020. Was DDT exposed in the surrounding areas in last 30 years? Are we careful enough to our people's health? Are there any POPs still stored unidentified? POPs have been found in the air, water, soil, plants, fish, and other wildlife in Alaska; a very remote place on the globe and relatively untouched by the human hand. Scientists have discovered that POPs can reach in these regions via air, water, and through migratory species.

(To be continued)

Dr Adnan Khan is an Environment Chemist and writes from Canada










