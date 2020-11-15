

CMSMEs’ role in Bangladesh: Effective substitute for the Youth



Bangladesh is an over-populated country, having a man-power of approximately 160 million people. Every one of us is very homely with the 'Mixed-Economy' of Bangladesh where 'Private Economy' and 'Public Economy' as well as 'Islamic Economic System' is also rife in the social, family and state system. Eventually, Bangladesh got surpassed all the past economic records in this so-called 'pandemic year' (COVID-19) while others are suffering a lot.



According to the World Bank, in 2020's Gross National Product (GNP), Bangladesh reached an all-time high of 12195.25 BDT Billion and, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Bangladesh is worthy of 302.57 billion US dollars in 2019 which amount of summation has not been obstructed yet and increasing day by day. Also, our per-capita income rises to $2,064 US Dollars which estimation was $1,940 US Dollars at the end of the fiscal year of 2019.



However, Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs), is playing a great role in the GDP and GNP of Bangladesh. They have various effective ways by which they are creating new and dynamic job opportunities for youth generation to contribute to GDP in an influential way. CMSMEs along with agricultural products are contributing not only in the GDP but also fighting against hunger, poverty, unemployment and so on and trying their best to make Bangladesh developed-country in the World.



Moreover, CMSMEs played a vital role in Millennium Development Goal and made Bangladeshi government reverend at the world echelon. A total of 6.0 million business entrepreneurs are now conducting SMEs throughout the country. Now, the contribution of SMEs to GDP of Bangladesh is 20.25%, whereas India, Singapore and Malaysia are at a level of 40% - 80% and it stands at 60% in China and 69.50% in Japan. The SMEs collaborate 50.91% of the total number of micro-economic sectors in Bangladesh, the ICOSA research says.



The International Cooperation Organisation for Small and Medium Enterprises in Asia (ICOSA) and Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) found in their researches that Bangladesh has 17,384 micro-enterprises, 15,666 small ones, 6,103 medium and 3,639 large scale enterprises, where a total of 5.02 million people are involved. The committee of the ICOSA recommends a separate role for SMEs in the 'ministry of industries' in Bangladesh for dealing with SMEs issues like India and Indonesia.



Looking at the entrepreneurial aptitude in Bangladesh, we must be veteran with a boom of Start-Up culture. Event management, freelancing, digital marketing, online shopping business, car/bike riding, creating own firm and company and so on are the potential sectors of entrepreneurship. As a developing country, Bangladesh has not big job opportunities in government level and it made depressed and desperate majority of the youth. For this reason, the youth started to pursue their own idea and path to become an entrepreneur.



According to a statistic of the World Bank, the unemployment rate of the Bangladeshi youth reached its peak point at 11.64% in 2018. With over 28% of the population between the ages of 15 and 29, there seems to be a critical gap between our yearly economic growth (GDP for the 2018-19 fiscal year is calculated to be a record-breaking 8.3%) and the percentage at which the youth are getting employed.



To fill-up this gap, the entrepreneurs must come forward with their innovative and creative ideas which would help to create a lot of job opportunities for millions of other people, especially for the youths. Bangabandhu Innovation Grant, that aims at funding various business projects of nearly 1000 innovative entrepreneurs by the end of 2021 as a plan of Bangladesh Government to start a 'start-up culture' in Bangladesh. The ICT minister told, "The government is preparing for the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) that aims at funding business projects of 1000 innovative entrepreneurs so that they can go ahead with their projects without facing any problem."



This economic aid for the entrepreneurs is backed up by many educational institutions and NGOs as well, for instance, the Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Center, University of Dhaka (ICE Center of DU), BRAC's Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) and Daffodil International University's Bachelor of Entrepreneurship Development (BED) program.



Along with the Bangladeshi government, many sectors came up with many effective decisions for these types of entrepreneurs. Last year, Bangladesh Bank circulated a notice that every bank and financial intuitions have to keep at least 25% loan and advance balance by 2024 and they must increase minimum one per cent loan and advance balance every year. This circulation also added that, at least 50% must be kept for the cottage, micro and small enterprises and minimum 15% lending has to go to women entrepreneurs and bank and Finance institutions had better keep minimum 40% CMSMEs lending to the manufacturing sector, 25% for the service sector and a maximum 35% for trading and business. This is a great convenience for the newcomers in this arena.



Bangladesh has a great opportunity to increase CMSMEs' role in many areas like food processing, services and consumer goods that must be used not to serve only the Japan markets and Japanese companies but also other countries' agencies like China, India and so on. There is enormous praiseworthiness for SMEs to contribute to GDP and GNP growth of Bangladesh more profusely and not only the government but also private sectors should take necessary steps to enhance the role of SMEs. Thus, we can create a country that would stand in the world stage as an economic ballgame.

The writer is a student, Department

of International Relations,

University of Dhaka









