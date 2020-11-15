

Trump’s Election fiasco





The Republican election officials all over the country have denied any election fraud. Even the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied President Trump's baseless allegations of a "stolen" election and said there is no evidence of fraud. They said in a statement, "the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history". Still Trump refused to accept his defeat.



He filed multiple lawsuits disputing the election results and demanded a recount in several states. Experts think a recount is unlikely to overturn the result. Recount would change only a few hundred votes; it wouldn't change the election outcome. Moreover, if Trump gets all the remaining Electoral College votes, they won't add upto 270 votes. To win the presidency, one needs to get 270 Electoral College votes. President-elect Biden won the election by 306 Electoral College votes. He even received almost six million more popular votes than President Trump. Karl Rove, the architect of President George W Bush's presidency and an informal adviser to Trump, wrote in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, "The president's efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr Biden's column and certainly they're not enough to change the final outcome."



After local results are verified by local election officials, the governor or other state official certifies the state wide results. Then the results go to Electoral College. In an effort to stop Joe Biden's victory from being certified, Trump filed many lawsuits in many states and federal courts that no one has an exact number. Except for only one case, Trump lost at least a dozen cases for lack of evidence.



Ever since Biden's win, Trump has been keeping a low profile. He spends his days between his White House residence and the Oval Office, watching television and tweeting. He hasn't made any public appearances except for a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. In his first press conference on Friday on coronavirus vaccine, Trump didn't mention President-elect Biden in his speech. Instead he said, "Whoever will stay after January...only time will tell."



It doesn't matter whether Trump acknowledges his defeat or expects to stay in power after January. According to the 20th Amendment of the Constitution, a candidate with the most electoral votes becomes president at noon on January 20. The current president's term is therefore over on that day, just before noon.



Meanwhile, the process of making the election result official goes on. By December 8 all the election related lawsuits must be resolved. On December 14, electors meet in their respective states and cast their votes for president and vice president. On December 23, President of the Senate must receive electoral vote certificates. On January 6, Congress formally opens the electors' ballots, counts them and declares a winner. Only then the president is officially "elected." The candidate that receives at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes becomes the next president of the United States.



During the period between the election and the inauguration, the president-elect actively prepares to carry out the duties of the office of president and works with the outgoing president to ensure a smooth handover of all presidential responsibilities. But, Trump is not only refusing to acknowledge Biden's win, he's making it extremely difficult for Biden to have a smooth transition. Trump instructed senior government officials to block cooperation with President-elect Biden's transition team. He is refusing to release $6.3 million of nearly $10 million in transition fund and give Biden's team access to agency officials and information.

Trump’s Election fiasco

State Department has denied Biden of his daily security briefings. It was unclear when and whether Mr Biden's team would have access to classified information that would allow them to learn about the threats facing the United States.



Except for a handful of Republican leaders, most of them are enabling Trump by staying quiet or encouraging him to fight to stay in power. Attorney General William Barr has granted prosecutors approval to pursue fake voter fraud cases to make them appear real. Senate Majority Leader McConnell is lending validity to Trump's ego by staying quiet. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told, he's working towards a smooth transition of Trump's second term.



After Trump's refusal to provide daily security briefing to Biden, more and more Republican leaders are speaking out against this decision. Former White House Chief of Staff Kelly issued a bold statement Friday night rebuking Trump for not helping with the transition to a new Biden administration. "The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis. It costs the current administration nothing to start to brief Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris, the new chief-of-staff, and all identified cabinet members and senior staff," Kelly said in a written statement.



Trump has been creating chaos by firing or forcibly removing people from different national security departments. He fired his Defense Secretary and fired or forced to resign some senior civilian defense officials since Monday and replaced them with people loyal to him. He also forced out two top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials as part of a widening purge of anyone suspected of lacking complete loyalty to him. Now, he's considering firing CIA director and FBI Chief. These departments play a crucial part in maintaining security and stability of the country against foreign and domestic enemies. By firing the heads of these departments at this time off transition could make the country vulnerable to enemies.



Biden is not paying attention if Trump concedes or congratulates him. He's busy planning his transition, filling out various cabinet positions. He has announced his coronavirus advisory team and the name of his Chief of Staff. President-elect Biden knows, on January 20, he will be the President and Trump will be gone.

Lizi Rahman is a columnist, author,

educator and activist living in New York







It's been exactly one week since former Vice President Joe Biden won in the election. Still, President Trump hasn't conceded nor he congratulated President-elect Joe Biden. Not only he refuses to concede but also he refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect and denies him of all the necessary cooperation for a smooth transition. Instead Trump is complaining of massive voter fraud and claiming himself as the winner.The Republican election officials all over the country have denied any election fraud. Even the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied President Trump's baseless allegations of a "stolen" election and said there is no evidence of fraud. They said in a statement, "the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history". Still Trump refused to accept his defeat.He filed multiple lawsuits disputing the election results and demanded a recount in several states. Experts think a recount is unlikely to overturn the result. Recount would change only a few hundred votes; it wouldn't change the election outcome. Moreover, if Trump gets all the remaining Electoral College votes, they won't add upto 270 votes. To win the presidency, one needs to get 270 Electoral College votes. President-elect Biden won the election by 306 Electoral College votes. He even received almost six million more popular votes than President Trump. Karl Rove, the architect of President George W Bush's presidency and an informal adviser to Trump, wrote in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, "The president's efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr Biden's column and certainly they're not enough to change the final outcome."After local results are verified by local election officials, the governor or other state official certifies the state wide results. Then the results go to Electoral College. In an effort to stop Joe Biden's victory from being certified, Trump filed many lawsuits in many states and federal courts that no one has an exact number. Except for only one case, Trump lost at least a dozen cases for lack of evidence.Ever since Biden's win, Trump has been keeping a low profile. He spends his days between his White House residence and the Oval Office, watching television and tweeting. He hasn't made any public appearances except for a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. In his first press conference on Friday on coronavirus vaccine, Trump didn't mention President-elect Biden in his speech. Instead he said, "Whoever will stay after January...only time will tell."It doesn't matter whether Trump acknowledges his defeat or expects to stay in power after January. According to the 20th Amendment of the Constitution, a candidate with the most electoral votes becomes president at noon on January 20. The current president's term is therefore over on that day, just before noon.Meanwhile, the process of making the election result official goes on. By December 8 all the election related lawsuits must be resolved. On December 14, electors meet in their respective states and cast their votes for president and vice president. On December 23, President of the Senate must receive electoral vote certificates. On January 6, Congress formally opens the electors' ballots, counts them and declares a winner. Only then the president is officially "elected." The candidate that receives at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes becomes the next president of the United States.During the period between the election and the inauguration, the president-elect actively prepares to carry out the duties of the office of president and works with the outgoing president to ensure a smooth handover of all presidential responsibilities. But, Trump is not only refusing to acknowledge Biden's win, he's making it extremely difficult for Biden to have a smooth transition. Trump instructed senior government officials to block cooperation with President-elect Biden's transition team. He is refusing to release $6.3 million of nearly $10 million in transition fund and give Biden's team access to agency officials and information.State Department has denied Biden of his daily security briefings. It was unclear when and whether Mr Biden's team would have access to classified information that would allow them to learn about the threats facing the United States.Except for a handful of Republican leaders, most of them are enabling Trump by staying quiet or encouraging him to fight to stay in power. Attorney General William Barr has granted prosecutors approval to pursue fake voter fraud cases to make them appear real. Senate Majority Leader McConnell is lending validity to Trump's ego by staying quiet. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told, he's working towards a smooth transition of Trump's second term.After Trump's refusal to provide daily security briefing to Biden, more and more Republican leaders are speaking out against this decision. Former White House Chief of Staff Kelly issued a bold statement Friday night rebuking Trump for not helping with the transition to a new Biden administration. "The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis. It costs the current administration nothing to start to brief Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris, the new chief-of-staff, and all identified cabinet members and senior staff," Kelly said in a written statement.Trump has been creating chaos by firing or forcibly removing people from different national security departments. He fired his Defense Secretary and fired or forced to resign some senior civilian defense officials since Monday and replaced them with people loyal to him. He also forced out two top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials as part of a widening purge of anyone suspected of lacking complete loyalty to him. Now, he's considering firing CIA director and FBI Chief. These departments play a crucial part in maintaining security and stability of the country against foreign and domestic enemies. By firing the heads of these departments at this time off transition could make the country vulnerable to enemies.Biden is not paying attention if Trump concedes or congratulates him. He's busy planning his transition, filling out various cabinet positions. He has announced his coronavirus advisory team and the name of his Chief of Staff. President-elect Biden knows, on January 20, he will be the President and Trump will be gone.Lizi Rahman is a columnist, author,educator and activist living in New York