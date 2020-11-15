Video
Home Countryside

World Diabetes Day observed

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

The World Diabetes Day was observed in the country as elsewhere in the globe on Saturday with the theme "Diabetes: Nurses make the difference."
NOAKHALI: To mark the day, District Diabetic Samity organised a discussion on Diabetes Hospital premises.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Khorshed Alam was present as chief guest at the meeting while District Diabetic Samity General Secretary (GS) ABM Zakaria was in the chair and Civil Surgeon Masum Iftekhar was special guest.
Besides, free diabetes test and awareness campaign were also organised.
SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, District Diabetic Samity brought out a rally from its office in the morning, and it paraded the main roads of the town.
Later, a discussion meeting was organised with District Diabetic Samity GS Jahangir Alam Ratan in the chair.
Among others, North Bengal Medical College Director Arman Ali, and North Bengal Medical College Hospital Assistant Director (Admin) Abdus Salam were also present in the meeting.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: To mark the day, Upazila Health & Family Planning office organised a rally that paraded the Upazila Hospital premises.
Later, a discussion meeting was held with Upazila Heath & Family Planning Officer Dr Roksana Happy in the chair.
Among others, Dr Arif Hasan, Dr Zakaria Hossen, Dr Afia Farhana, and Atrai Press Club President Ruhul Amin also spoke in the meeting.



