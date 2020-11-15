Bhurungamari Freedom Day observed

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, Nov 14: The Bhurungamari Freedom Day was observed in a befitting manner in the upazila on Saturday.

Bhurungamari is the first upazila of the country, which was freed from Pakistani occupation during the Liberation War.

Every year, Bhurungamari upazila administration, press club, and Muktijoddha Sangsad observe the day.

Keeping open the south direction of the upazila, through Sahebganj Sub-Sector under the Sector-6, the decision was taken to attack the Pakistani forces simultaneously from west, north and east. Accordingly, freedom fighters and Indian forces began attacking jointly.

On November 13, Pakistani forces started firing with heavy weapons. Indian war planes started patrolling in the sky. One day before, the Pakistani forces started firing targeting the Indian warplanes, but before dawn, their firing stopped.

Then the Pakistani forces started laying back. They took position in nearby Rayganj area of Nageshwari Upazila. On November 14 morning, chanting Joy Bangla slogan, freedom fighters came in front of the Bhurungamari Pilot High School and CO (presently upazila parishad) office. At that time, the national flag of Bangladesh was hoisted.

In that fight, 40 to 50 Pakistani soldiers were killed including one captain while 30 to 40 others were caught.

To mark the day, elaborate programmes including placing wreaths, bringing out rallies, distribution of medals, and holding discussions and cultural functions are arranged every year. This year, it was observed briefly due to corona situation.





