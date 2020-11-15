Video
18 more contract corona in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Some 18 more people have contracted coronavirus in two districts- Bhola and Thakurgaon, in three days.
BHOLA: Eight more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus cases to 848 here.
Civil Surgeon's (CS) office confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
Of the newly infected persons, all are residents of Sadar Upazila.
A total of 7,420 samples were collected in the district for the virus test in the last 24 hours where eight persons were found positive. Till now, eight coronavirus patients died in the district.
Meanwhile, a total of 40 people died with the virus symptoms here.
Among the total infected, 753 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.
THAKURGAON: Ten more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,284 here.
CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Thursday evening. Of the newly infected, nine persons are in Sadar and one in Pirganj upazilas.
The sample sent to Dinajpur Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for test came on the day where ten people were found positive for the virus.
Among the total infected, 1,096 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 24 died of it in the district.


« PreviousNext »

