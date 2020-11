MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 14: Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a tea garden in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately. Police and local source said workers of Dewrachhara Tea Garden in Rahimpur Union spotted the body in the late afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.