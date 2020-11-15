Two murdered in two dists

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Jashore and Mymensingh, in three days.

JASHORE: A man allegedly killed his elder brother over trifling matter in Bablatala area of the district town on Friday evening.

Deceased Miraz Hossen, 24, was a resident of the town.

Sources said the deceased and his wife came to his younger sister Rina Pervin's house to attend an invitation in the evening. At one stage of their chat, the deceased hit on his sister and his younger brother Iran Hossen's wife with brick and stick, leaving them injured.

At that time, Iran Hossen stabbed his brother Miraz with a knife, also leaving him seriously injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where Miraz was declared dead.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station (PS) Duty Officer Nurzahan Khatun confirmed the incident and said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Moniruzzaman is investing the matter.

DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: A man was hacked to death and his brother injured over land dispute in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Hazrat Ali, 63, was a resident of Betgachia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Hazrat Ali was at loggerheads with his neighbours Noor Hossen and Mushikur Rahman over the ownership of a land for long.

Following this, they hacked Hazrat Ali and his brother Kudrat Ali about 10am, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as their condition worsened.

Later, Hazrat Ali died at night at the MMCH.

Dhobaura PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested one of the accused in this connection.



