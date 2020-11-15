Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two dists

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Jashore and Mymensingh, in three days.
JASHORE: A man allegedly killed his elder brother over trifling matter in Bablatala area of the district town on Friday evening.
Deceased Miraz Hossen, 24, was a resident of the town.
Sources said the deceased and his wife came to his younger sister Rina Pervin's house to attend an invitation in the evening. At one stage of their chat, the deceased hit on his sister and his younger brother Iran Hossen's wife with brick and stick, leaving them injured.
At that time, Iran Hossen stabbed his brother Miraz with a knife, also leaving him seriously injured.
The injured were taken to a local hospital where Miraz was declared dead.
Jashore Kotwali Police Station (PS) Duty Officer Nurzahan Khatun confirmed the incident and said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Moniruzzaman is investing the matter.
DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: A man was hacked to death and his brother injured over land dispute in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Hazrat Ali, 63, was a resident of Betgachia Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Hazrat Ali was at loggerheads with his neighbours Noor Hossen and Mushikur Rahman over the ownership of a land for long.
Following this, they hacked Hazrat Ali and his brother Kudrat Ali about 10am, leaving them seriously injured.
The injured were taken to Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as their condition worsened.
Later, Hazrat Ali died at night at the MMCH.
Dhobaura PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested one of the accused in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Diabetes Day observed
Sirajganj Diabetic Samity brought out a rally
To mark the Bhurungamari Freedom Day in Kurigram
Diwali, Kali Puja held
Bhurungamari Freedom Day observed
18 more contract corona in 2 dists
Woman found dead in Moulvibazar
Two murdered in two dists


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft