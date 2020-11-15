New bulb onions arrive in Bogura markets

BOGURA, Nov 14: New bulb onions have started arriving in the district's markets.

Meanwhile, growers are passing busy time in nurturing their onion fields in some places.

With the arrival of the bulb onions, the prices of onions are declining, trading sources said.

A trader Moyna Joysawal of Bogura's wholesale market said, with the arrival of the new onions, the prices of old ones will come down.

Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Bogura Shahaduzzaman said, this year's onion farming target here was 4,200 hectares of land, and the production target was 47,047 metric tons.

According to him, this year's onion cultivation was hampered several times for heavy rainfall in Bogura. Despite that, the production will exceed the target, he expected.

According to DAE sources, after 50 days of planting, the bulb onions can be harvested. These onions start arriving in market from November to December. Later, sapling onions will arrive in the market. Most of these are grown in Pabna, Meherpur and Jashore districts.

On Thursday, per kg of bulb onion was selling at Tk 70 in local wholesale market. In the retail market, it was selling at Tk 100.

One retailer Matiar Rahman said, they have purchased bulb onions at Tk 70 to 75 per kg. These onions are cooked with vegetables, he added.

Old onion is selling at Tk 65 to 68 in the wholesale markets, and the retail price is Tk 75.

Wholesalers said, with the arrival of the new onions, its price will fall rapidly.







