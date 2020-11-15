

Potato price on rise in Rajshahi again

Potato was selling here at Tk 38 per kg last week. But the price soared by Taka eight to ten per kg on Friday. Now, it is selling at Tk 45 per kg in the retail market.

The price of fish has gone up by Tk 50 to 60 per kg.

Winter vegetables have arrived at the market abundantly. Compared to the last week, the price of per kg vegetables has declined by Tk 10 to 15. All vegetables are available at Tk 20 to 70 per kg.

On Friday, this price trend was notice in different kitchen markets of Rajshahi.

In the spice market, per kg onion is selling at Tk 50 to 60, garlic at Tk 100 to 110, ginger at Tk 90, and chilli at Tk 140.

Per kg snake gourd and sponge gourd is selling at Tk 40 to 50, pointed gourd and okra at Tk 50, bitter gourd at Tk 80, brinjal at Tk 50, papaya at Tk 20, sweet pumpkin at Tk 40, tomato at Tk 120 to 140, cucumber at Tk 70, cauliflower at Tk 70, cabbage at Tk 60, carrot at Tk 100, arum lube at Tk 40, bean at Tk 70 to 80, snake bean at Tk 60, bottle gourd at Tk 50, and radish at Tk 40.

Per hali (four pieces) of green banana is selling at Tk 20. Per kg coriander is selling at Tk 50 against Tk 200 one week back.

For the falling trend in vegetable prices, consumers are happy. Few of them said many new vegetables have arrived in the market. Prices of all vegetables have declined by Tk 10 to 15 per kg. But they are frustrated over the price hike of potato.

Sellers said the prices of vegetables have fallen with their increased supply from different districts and upazilas to Rajshahi. But the retail traders have blamed syndicates for the price hike of potato.

Prices of rice, pulse, oil, hen and meat have remained unchanged. Per litre loose soya bean oil is selling at Tk 98 to 100. Per kg anchor lentil is selling at Tk 40, normal lentil at Tk 100 to 110 and sugar at Tk 60 to 64.

Per kg panchish rice is selling at 52-53, paijam at Tk 60, miniket at Tk 54 to 55, nazir at Tk 60, kataribhog at Tk 75, kajal lata at Tk 60, and polao-atop and kalijira at Tk 90 to 100.

Per kg mutton is selling at Tk 750 and beef at Tk 540. Per kg broiler hen is selling at Tk 120, sonali hen at Tk 180 and local hen at Tk 350.

The prices of some fishes have registered price hike by Tk 50 to 70 in per kg. Rui is selling at Tk 220 to 380 per kg, katla at Tk 220 to 480, boal at Tk 450 to 850, chital at Tk 650, silver carp at Tk 120 to 210, tilapia at Tk 120, pangash (farm) at Tk 120, pangash (river) at Tk 1,000, shoal at Tk 250, bagarh at Tk 650 to 860, and hilsa at Tk 800 to 1,000. Fishes of rivers and local species are selling at Tk 400 to 1,000 per kg.







