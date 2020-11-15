Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three persons including a pregnant woman committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Rajshahi and Natore, in two days.

BARISHAL: An under-trial prisoner reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hospital toilet of Barishal Central Jail (BCJ) on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Hanif Khalifa, accused of raping his disable daughter.

Police arrested him on October 1 and sent him to jail following a court order.

BCJ Senior Jail Super Shusanta Kumar Bonik said that Hanif hanged himself in a toilet of the jail at night.

However, the body was sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Two security guards of the jail were punished for their negligence in this connection, the jail super added.

RAJSHAHI: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Yakub Ali, 24, was a wielding worker. He was the son of Ramjan, a resident of Sreeshantapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Yakub hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his wielding shop in Bhagbanta Hatpara area at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2:30am and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Inspector of Godagari Police Station (PS) Khalilur Rahman Patwari confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A pregnant woman reportedly committed suicide over family feud in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Anjuara Begum, 34, was the wife of Kamrul Hasan of Bagdhob Village in the upazila.

The deceased's relatives said, since their marriage, Anjuara and her husband used to quarrel with each other. Following this, she hanged self in her room at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Baraigram PS Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident.







