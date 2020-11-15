Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a pregnant woman committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Rajshahi and Natore, in two days.
BARISHAL: An under-trial prisoner reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hospital toilet of Barishal Central Jail (BCJ) on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Hanif Khalifa, accused of raping his disable daughter.
Police arrested him on October 1 and sent him to jail following a court order.
BCJ Senior Jail Super Shusanta Kumar Bonik said that Hanif hanged himself in a toilet of the jail at night.
However, the body was sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Two security guards of the jail were punished for their negligence in this connection, the jail super added.
RAJSHAHI: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Yakub Ali, 24, was a wielding worker. He was the son of Ramjan, a resident of Sreeshantapur Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Yakub hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his wielding shop in Bhagbanta Hatpara area at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2:30am and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Inspector of Godagari Police Station (PS) Khalilur Rahman Patwari confirmed the incident.  
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A pregnant woman reportedly committed suicide over family feud in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Anjuara Begum, 34, was the wife of Kamrul Hasan of Bagdhob Village in the upazila.
The deceased's relatives said, since their marriage, Anjuara and her husband used to quarrel with each other. Following this, she hanged self in her room at noon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Baraigram PS Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Diabetes Day observed
Sirajganj Diabetic Samity brought out a rally
To mark the Bhurungamari Freedom Day in Kurigram
Diwali, Kali Puja held
Bhurungamari Freedom Day observed
18 more contract corona in 2 dists
Woman found dead in Moulvibazar
Two murdered in two dists


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft