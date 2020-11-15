Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

12 gamblers detained in Kishoreganj

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 14: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police, in separate raids, arrested 12 gamblers including a union parishad (UP) member from Maijkhapan and Boulai unions in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
RAB members raided Hajirgal Village in Maijkhapan Union and arrested Md Kamruzzaman Biplob, 43, Md Lal Mia, 50, Sheikh Billal, 50, Md Kanchan Mia, 48, Md Abu Chand, 55, Ahammad, 30, and Rubel Mia, 28.
Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Lt M Shovon Khan confirmed the       matter.
On the other hand, police raided Puran Boulai Village in Boulai Union and arrested Md Ruhul Amin, 28, Khairul Islam, 26, Md Sohel Mia, 37, Md Shah Alam, 24, and Md Alam, 32.
Kishoreganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abu Bakar Siddique said two cases were field in these           connections.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Diabetes Day observed
Sirajganj Diabetic Samity brought out a rally
To mark the Bhurungamari Freedom Day in Kurigram
Diwali, Kali Puja held
Bhurungamari Freedom Day observed
18 more contract corona in 2 dists
Woman found dead in Moulvibazar
Two murdered in two dists


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft