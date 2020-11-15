12 gamblers detained in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 14: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police, in separate raids, arrested 12 gamblers including a union parishad (UP) member from Maijkhapan and Boulai unions in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

RAB members raided Hajirgal Village in Maijkhapan Union and arrested Md Kamruzzaman Biplob, 43, Md Lal Mia, 50, Sheikh Billal, 50, Md Kanchan Mia, 48, Md Abu Chand, 55, Ahammad, 30, and Rubel Mia, 28.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Lt M Shovon Khan confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police raided Puran Boulai Village in Boulai Union and arrested Md Ruhul Amin, 28, Khairul Islam, 26, Md Sohel Mia, 37, Md Shah Alam, 24, and Md Alam, 32.

Kishoreganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abu Bakar Siddique said two cases were field in these connections.







