

Aman harvesting begins in full swing in districts

RAJSHAHI: Farmers in Tanore upazila of the district have started harvesting Aman paddy in full swing.

With the arrival of the Bengali month of Agrahayan, the festival of Aman paddy harvesting has started here.

The farmers are expecting bumper Aman yield this season as they had successfully cultivated the paddy taking advantage of favourable weather, sufficient rainfall and various farmer-friendly programmes undertaken by the government.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Tanore, this year's Aman farming target here was 21,520 hectares of land but farmers cultivated it in 22,460 ha.

A farmer Ziaur Rahman of Kuniapara Village in Mundumala Municipality of the upazila said, "I cultivated Sumon Swarna variety of Aman paddy in seven-bigha land this year spending Tk 25,000. The paddies of my land have already ripened, and I have started harvesting the paddy."

Another farmer Habibur Rahman of Chimna Village said, "I cultivated Aman in 30-bigha land. Of those, paddies from 20-bigha land have already been harvested. But I am a bit worried about getting expected yield as pests have damaged my crops."

UAO Shamimul Islam said farmers are expecting a good yield of Aman paddy due to favourable weather condition and availability of agro inputs supported by the government initiatives.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Farmers of Porsha Upazila in the district have begun harvesting Aman paddy.

Visiting different fields, farmers were seen passing busy time in cutting ripe Aman paddy.

This year's paddy yield has been good for timely rain, growers said. They are hoping that in per bigha this year, five to six maunds of more paddy than the last year's would be produced.

Farmer Jasim Uddin of Jalua, Humayun Kabir of Barinda and Mominur Rahman of Bororonail villages said, this year's paddy production cost has been a bit higher due to increased insecticide application.

In the market, new paddies are selling at Tk 1,050 to 1,100 per maund. As a result, the sale will recoup the production cost, and satisfactory profit is also being hoped.

Besides, labourers will be given three to four maunds of paddies against harvesting in per bigha. Excluding these, they will make profits, said growers.

Talking to this correspondent, they said, they purchased insecticides on credit from local markets. If the market price goes well, they will be able to pay back their credits, and their families will also run well.

UAO Mahfuz Alam said, Aman paddy has been cultivated in 16,710 hectares of land in the upazila, and the per bigha production target has been fixed at 18 to 20 maunds.

Yet due to this year's flood, paddy fields in some areas of the upazila were submerged, and there was no production in 83 ha, he pointed out.

Despite that, the production will exceed the target, he expected.

According to him, farmers are happy for getting fair prices of paddies, but everything depends on government's decision.







