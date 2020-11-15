Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mosque  re-constructed at Sonagazi

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

Munajat being offered to inaugurate a re-constructed mosque in Sonagazi Upazila of Feni on Friday. photo: observer

Munajat being offered to inaugurate a re-constructed mosque in Sonagazi Upazila of Feni on Friday. photo: observer

FENI, Nov 14: A mosque has been re-constructed in Sonagazi Upazila of the district.
It is located in the middle of coastal Sonagazi Sadar and Char Chandina unions in the upazila.
The re-construction of the mosque has been completed under the supervision of a Feni-based social and volunteer organisation, named "Sahay". It was financed by expatriates and locals.  
On Friday afternoon, after Asr Prayer, the mosque was inaugurated.
On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held. Sahay's General Secretary Muhammad Dulal Talukder moderated the meeting.
Among others, Char Chandina Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mosharraf Hossen Milon, Sahay Adviser and Journalist Abu Taher Bhuiyan, Vice-Presidents Julhas Talukder and Yasir Arafat Rubel, and UP Member Shafiullah Chhuttu Mahajan also spoke at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Diabetes Day observed
Sirajganj Diabetic Samity brought out a rally
To mark the Bhurungamari Freedom Day in Kurigram
Diwali, Kali Puja held
Bhurungamari Freedom Day observed
18 more contract corona in 2 dists
Woman found dead in Moulvibazar
Two murdered in two dists


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft