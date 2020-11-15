Mosque  re-constructed at Sonagazi



Munajat being offered to inaugurate a re-constructed mosque in Sonagazi Upazila of Feni on Friday. photo: observer

It is located in the middle of coastal Sonagazi Sadar and Char Chandina unions in the upazila.

The re-construction of the mosque has been completed under the supervision of a Feni-based social and volunteer organisation, named "Sahay". It was financed by expatriates and locals.

On Friday afternoon, after Asr Prayer, the mosque was inaugurated.

On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held. Sahay's General Secretary Muhammad Dulal Talukder moderated the meeting.

Among others, Char Chandina Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mosharraf Hossen Milon, Sahay Adviser and Journalist Abu Taher Bhuiyan, Vice-Presidents Julhas Talukder and Yasir Arafat Rubel, and UP Member Shafiullah Chhuttu Mahajan also spoke at the meeting.







