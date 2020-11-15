Three members of a family electrocuted in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Nov 14: Three members of a family were electrocuted in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rezaul Mia, son of Syed Ali, his mother Rekha Begum, 56, and Sujon Mia, 13, residents of Bharkulkuti Village under Dhopadanga Union in the upazila.

Family sources said Rezaul Mia went to a land near his house about 7pm. Suddenly he came in contact with a live electric wire of Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO-1), and was electrocuted.

Hearing his scream, Rekha Begum and Sujon Mia came to rescue him, but they were also electrocuted.

However, locals blamed the NESCO-1 officials for their irresponsibility for the incident.







