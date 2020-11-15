Seven nabbed with drugs in three dists

Seven persons including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Bogura, Pirojpur and Sirajganj, in three days.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three suspected drug dealers along with hemp from the district town early Friday.

The detainees are Abdul Hamid, 58, Sumon Mandal, 27, and Nabin Hossain, 26, of Lalmonirhat.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force detained them from Baghopara area at around 3am. RAB members also seized 21kg of hemp and a pickup-van during the drive.

PIROJPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in separate drives, arrested three persons including a woman along with drugs from Bhandaria and Sadar upazilas of the district on Thursday and Wednesday.

The arrested are: Jahangir Hossen, 49, and Delwar Hossen, 30, of Bhandaria Upazila, and Lima Akhter, 29, wife of Ziku of Sadar Upazila. DNC Assistant Director Md Enayet Hossen and Super Md Ahsan Habib raided Sardar Bari Village in Bhandaria and arrested Jahangir and Delwar with 190 yaba tablets and 20 grams of hashish.

In another drive, the DNC members arrested Lima along with 30 grams of hashish from Gazi Bari area of the district town.

SIRAJGANJ: RAB members arrested a suspected drug dealer along with 335 bottles of phensedyl from Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Arrested Bacchu Hawlader, 42, is a resident of Jhalakati District.

RAB sources said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force set a check post in front of Khokshabari Government Primary School in the upazila at night, and arrested Bacchu along with the phensedyl, one mobile phone, one SIM card, and cash Tk 1,500.







