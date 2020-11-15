Seven killed in separate road mishaps

Seven persons were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Rajshahi, Laxmipur, Jashore, Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur, Sirajganj, Joypurhat and Pabna, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in a road accident in the city on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mahbub Alam Bala, 45, son of Omej Ali, a resident of Bagrul Village in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Mahbub in front of the office of Chief Engineer of the Western Railway in the metropolis at around 9:30 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

However, police arrested truck driver Mohan Hossain, 42, in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Chandrima Police Station (PS) Braj Gopal Karmakar confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A young girl was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tamanna Akhter, 18, wife of Md Sharif of Dharmapur area under Teyariganj Union in Sadar Upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Tamannna and her elder brother fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in front of Char Jangalia SC High School on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road at noon, which left her dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar PS Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: A pickup van driver was killed and four others injured in a road accident in Bagharpara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ibrahim.

Local sources said a bus and a pickup van were collided head-on in Bhatar Amtola area near Khajura Bazar on the Dhaka-Jashore Highway at around 8:30am, leaving the pickup van driver dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were rushed to Jashore General Hospital, said hospital emergency department physician Dr Delwar Hossain.

The body of the deceased was kept at the hospital morgue.

Bagharpara PS OC Sayeed Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hakim Mia, 70, a resident of Ghilatoli Village under Raja Palong Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a vegetable-laden pickup van hit the man at the main road of the upazila, leaving him dead on the spot.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanjur Morshed confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, and the pickup-van was seized.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday dawn.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hamidul, 50, son of Jamal Uddin, a resident of Fakir Para area in Sadar Upazila.

Quoting locals, Birampur PS Inspector (Investigation) Motiar Rahman said Hamidul and Babu Hossain were sitting inside a truck, which was parked in Joal Kamra area on the Dinajpur-Govindaganj Highway at dawn. At that time, another truck hit the vehicle from the back after losing its control over the steering, leaving Hamidul dead on the spot and Babu seriously injured.

The injured was taken to Birampur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.

Birampur PS OC Moniruzzaman Monir confirmed the incident adding that, police seized the truck and the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed as two pickup vans were collided head-on in Tarash Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Karmakar, 45.

The accident took place in Kasta area on the Tarash-Katagari Regional Road on Friday night, which left driver of a pickup van Narayan critically injured.

He was, first, rushed to Tarash Upazila Health Complex and, later, to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 7am on Saturday.

JOYPURHAT: A man was killed in a road accident in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain, 25, son of Abdul Hakim, a resident of Awra Village in the upazila.

Khetlal PS OC Nirendranath Mandal said a motorcycle carrying Shamim hit a road side tree in Matighor area in the afternoon after he lost control over the steering, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

PABNA: A motorcyclist has lost his two legs in a road accident at Dashuria Muladuli in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The injured was identified as Ashikur Rahman, 30, son of Azizur Rahman, a resident of Rajapur Village in Baraigram Upazila of Natore.

Quoting locals, Pakshi Highway PS OC Abu Naeem Uddin Jihad Islam said a speedy truck hit a motorcycle in Saraikandi area at around 11am. His two legs became detached from the body after being crushed by the wheel of the truck.

He was rescued and admitted to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex first and later on shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

The driver of the truck managed to flee the scene, the OC added.







