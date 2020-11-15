Video
Gypsies survive at Fulbari with endless sufferings

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Gypsies survive at Fulbari with endless sufferings

Gypsies survive at Fulbari with endless sufferings

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Nov 14: Despite endless sufferings, gypsies in Fulbari Upazila of the district are trying to survive along with their forefather's profession.
To manage two-time meals, they roam across the country. They live in makeshift tents. Once they would travel by boats. Now they are travelling by bus or train.
Along the west end of the Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge in Shimulbari Union of the upazila, 14 gypsy families from Par Singra Village in Singra Upazila of Natore District are living in tents.
A recent visit to the spot found these families with 50 to 60 members including children and women. Though snakes are hardly available nowadays, they are rounding to houses and displaying monkey charming to manage daily meals. Besides, they sell amulets to heal different ailments. But people's faith on healing by amulets has declined a lot.
"Despite that we are trying to continue our forefathers' profession," said old Buri Khatun, Alamin and his wife Marzina Khatun. They said each of them earns Tk 200 to 250 daily.
Children Sharafat and Akhirul said, "We have no new clothes. We desire for study. But for earning bread, we have to travel along with our parents."
Gypsy leader Baran Ali, 55, said, "We are continuing our survival struggle and forefathers' profession at a time. As days are passing, our tragic life experience is increasing."
He also said, for survival, hundreds of gypsy families travel across the country.
If the government gives them assistance, their life will be better, he added.


« PreviousNext »

