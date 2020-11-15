BANKING EVENTS

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman and Sheba Platform Ltd (SPL) CEO Adnan Imtiaz Halim flanked by their colleagues, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, SPL and MTB will jointly venture to provide a cutting-edge, advanced and hassle-free digital banking experience with an ultimate view to promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country in coming days. photo: BankJanata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad presiding over its Asset Liability Management Committee Meeting (ALCO) at the bank's Head Office, Dhaka recently. Deputy Managing Directors Md. Ismail Hossain, Md. Abdul Jabber and Md. Jashim Uddin and all GMs of the bank and Concern DGM were connected with online on the Meeting. Md Abdus Salam Azad in his inauguration speech advised all to increase deposit and disburse CSME to new entrepreneur, reduce classification and no of loss branches, increase cash recovery. Besides this, he instruct all to recover default loans from top defaulters. photo: Bank