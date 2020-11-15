Emirates to offer more flights to UK

DUBAI, Nov 13: Sheikh Ahmed welcomes UK's decision to remove the need for travellers from UAE to quarantine for 14 days.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Emirates airline and Chief Executive of the Emirates Group, has welcomed the UK's decision to add the UAE to its safe travel corridor list.

From Saturday, people travelling from the UAE will not have to undergo the 14 days' quarantine imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Sheikh Ahmed said Emirates is now 'ready to reinstate more flight services between Dubai and the UK to serve customer demand'. -Khaleej Times



















