C-19 downed capital machinery imports in July-September

Payment against imports for capital machinery -- a major economic indicator of economic recovery dropped to $822.90 million in July-September period of this year (FY21) compared to $1.35 billion in the same period in FY20.

Imports of capital machinery dropped by 8.51 per cent following the outbreak of coronavirus in China in early January of 2020 forcing businesses across the globe to put in halt most import from Chin and China funded investment plans.

Businesses in Bangladesh also shelved imports and implementation of China funded projects. Most import orders were cancelled or delayed. Following it, import of intermediate goods, another indicator of the economic activities dropped by 23.56 per cent or $268.6 million year-on-year basis in July-September quarter (Q1) of FY21.

During this time, industries imported intermediate goods worth $871.22 million against $1.14 billion in the same quarter of FY20. Apart from intermediate goods and capital machinery, import of industrial raw materials also dropped by 6.96 per cent to $4.32 billion in July-September (FY21) against $4.66 billion in the same period of previous FY20.

Industry sources said businesses would try to best use their existing capacities instead of making fresh investments as the situation was yet to become normal. The fall in imports of capital machinery and industrial raw materials was not unexpected, they said.

Besides the existing coronavirus situation, fear of a second wave may prompt businesses to adopt a wait-and-see approach before making decisions about fresh investments which means imports of machinery and raw materials would not increase.

Investors would not dare to make fresh investments unless the situation becomes normal, they said, adding that some investors were even trying to phase out their business expansions plans and investments.

The government's revenue collection, private sector credit growth, exports and foreign direct investments performance also remain gloomy in recent months after a disappointing FY20. Remittance only played out oversize in FY 20 and FY 21.

In FY20 it was $18.33 billion against $16.42 billion in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile although private sector credit growth slightly improved in September this year, it however lagged far behind the government's projected 14.8 per cent target for FY21.

In FY20, the private sector credit growth dropped to 8.61 per cent. NBR revenue collection fell by Tk 20,445 crore short of target in the first four months of the current fiscal year 2020-21. Tax officials managed to collect only Tk 66,555 crore in the July-October period of FY21 against a target of Tk 87,000 crore set for the period.

After the drop in export earnings in FY20, overall export earnings grew by just 0.97 per cent to $12.84 billion in July-October of FY21 from $12.72 billion in the same period of FY20.























