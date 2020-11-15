Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB permits BD Finance to run Shariah wing

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) approved  Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Ltd (BD Finance), a Non-Banking Financial Institution in Bangladesh, to open a winf based on Islamic Shariah.
Following the approval, BD Finance will be able to establish a separate wing to deal with Shariah based Islamic Finance and offer a complete range of Shariah compliant Islamic financing solutions in respect to Islamic beliefs, says a press release.
Earlier on 20th August, 2019 BD Finance applied to BB for getting approval for the  Shariah based Islamic wing.
Among the listed NBFIs in the capital market, BD Finance is the first NBFI which got such approval from Bangladesh Bank to operate its Shariah based Islamic wing.
Along with conventional financing now BD finance will provide a complete range of Sariah based financing solutions including deposit, lending and investment services for individuals and business institutions.
Islamic financing, an ideological finance system, based on a frame within the Shariah principles, has been initiated aiming to provide economically viable financial intermediation alternatives to conventional financing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
US extends deadline for TikTok sale to Nov 27
US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers
Emirates to offer more flights to UK
Banco Santander to cut 4,000 jobs in Spain: Union
C-19 downed capital machinery imports in July-September
Coronavirus resurgence threatens US states’ revenue gains
BB permits BD Finance to run Shariah wing


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft