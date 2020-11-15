BB permits BD Finance to run Shariah wing

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) approved Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Ltd (BD Finance), a Non-Banking Financial Institution in Bangladesh, to open a winf based on Islamic Shariah.

Following the approval, BD Finance will be able to establish a separate wing to deal with Shariah based Islamic Finance and offer a complete range of Shariah compliant Islamic financing solutions in respect to Islamic beliefs, says a press release.

Earlier on 20th August, 2019 BD Finance applied to BB for getting approval for the Shariah based Islamic wing.

Among the listed NBFIs in the capital market, BD Finance is the first NBFI which got such approval from Bangladesh Bank to operate its Shariah based Islamic wing.

Along with conventional financing now BD finance will provide a complete range of Sariah based financing solutions including deposit, lending and investment services for individuals and business institutions.

Islamic financing, an ideological finance system, based on a frame within the Shariah principles, has been initiated aiming to provide economically viable financial intermediation alternatives to conventional financing.











