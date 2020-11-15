Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Amid pandemic, OECD urges massive aid boost

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

PARIS, Nov 14: OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria on Friday urged a quadrupling of aid for emerging countries warning that otherwise those nations would be unable to defeat coronavirus.
"We have to make a huge effort with developing countries" as they simultaneously face a 700 billion drop in external provate finance while they also have to boiost spending to stem the impact of Covid-19, Gurria told French broadcasters RF1, France 24 and Public Senat in an interview.
Although he noted the richest countries have marshalled some $12 trillion to fight the economic consequences of the pandemic, development aid in 2019 totalled $153 billion.
"That means we can double it, triple, quadruple it," said Gurria.
He added that to provide even a fraction of the $12 trillion would comprise an act of "generosity" but also "wisdom" as victory over the virus would not be achieved "until the last virus case is eliminated from developing countries".
Reacting to news this week that Pfizer and BioNTech plan to roll out the first doses of a vaccine within weeks, Gurria urged that the vaccine be made "a public good" amid fears developing countries could face financial hurdles in receiving sufficient doses.
Gurria said while he agreed with the need for health workers and the elderly to be treated as priority cases for the first doses "the great majority of the population will have to be vaccinated or else we are going to have virus explosions in certain countries".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
US extends deadline for TikTok sale to Nov 27
US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers
Emirates to offer more flights to UK
Banco Santander to cut 4,000 jobs in Spain: Union
C-19 downed capital machinery imports in July-September
Coronavirus resurgence threatens US states’ revenue gains
BB permits BD Finance to run Shariah wing


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft