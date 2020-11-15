Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rising Covid-19 cases jeopardize US growth

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

+WASHINGTON, Nov 14: Covid-19 has come roaring back and is likely to inflict further damage on the American economy, which will take years to recover to its robust pre-pandemic status.
And even with promising news on a successful vaccine candidate, that is unlikely to be widely distributed for many months.
US coronavirus infections have hit new record levels of more than 150,000 a day, causing authorities in many areas to impose new restrictions.
"COVID still determines the course of the economy," economist Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton, said in an analysis.
"The current surge in cases is much more worrisome… (and) it is expected to be more disruptive to economic activity," she said.
Authorities say an increasing number of cases have been traced back to relatively small private gatherings.
"Buy a small turkey," Swonk urged for the coming Thanksgiving holiday, when Americans traditionally gather with extended family.
"Delay celebrations and demand our elected officials do more for those suffering through no fault of their own. Masks are disposable; people are not."
Chicago, the nation's third most populous city, has called on its residents to stay at home, while in New York and Minnesota, establishments selling alcohol must close at 10:00 pm.
The world's largest economy over the summer showed promising signs of recovering from the worst recession since the Great Depression, but now risks another reversal especially in the absence of a new stimulus package from Congress.
"We are starting to hear from economists that they are thinking about lowering their GDP projections because of Covid," said Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors.
While booming home and auto sales have been a bright spot in the economy, along with a rebound in manufacturing, consumers are worried about the upsurge in cases. One measure of consumer sentiment plunged in November for the first time since July.
The new wave of infections comes in the midst of a combative political transition: Joe Biden won the November 3 election, blocking President Donald Trump's bid for a second term, though Trump continues to dispute the results.
Democrats retained their majority in the House of Representatives, but whether the party can wrest control of the Senate from Republicans will not be known until early January.
That uncertainty has scuppered hopes for rapid approval of a massive new aid package to support suffering families and businesses, as well as budget-constrained state and local governments.
Congress in March approved multiple spending bills to respond to the pandemic, which were credited with boosting the economy, but many of the provisions of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act have expired.
With at least 11 million US workers still unemployed, Republicans and Democrats remain divided on the structure and size of the next package.
Swonk said even a "skinny" $1 trillion stimulus could bring activity back to its pre-crisis levels by mid-2021.
But, she warned, "Employment would not reach its previous peak until late 2023. A vaccine can't come quick enough to feed hungry families."    -AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
US extends deadline for TikTok sale to Nov 27
US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers
Emirates to offer more flights to UK
Banco Santander to cut 4,000 jobs in Spain: Union
C-19 downed capital machinery imports in July-September
Coronavirus resurgence threatens US statesâ€™ revenue gains
BB permits BD Finance to run Shariah wing


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in â€˜gunfightâ€™ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft