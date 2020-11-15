Huawei, BCC, BHTPA to launch 4 ICT growth projects

Huawei, in partnership with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), is going to launch four ICT programmes with the vision to accelerate the growth of the ICT industry and to facilitate ICT talents in Bangladesh.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed on Friday between these three parties at BCC Auditorium, Agargaon, Dhaka.

The core purpose of the MoU is to initiate four programmes namely 'Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020', 'ICT Joint Innovation Center', 'Huawei ICT Academy', and 'Curating Bangladeshi Startups'.

Among these projects, BCC will be working together with Huawei on Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020, ICT Joint Innovation Center, and Curating Bangladeshi Startups.

Huawei ICT Academy will be conducted by BHTPA and Huawei. The responsible parties will be managing these projects for at least three years from the days of its inauguration.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP was the chief guest at the MoU signing event chaired by Leveraging ICT DSA Project Director General Md. Rezaul Karim.

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited CEO Zhang Zhengjun inaugurated the event with a welcome address. BHTPA Managing Director (Secretary) Hosne Ara Begum, ICT Division Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam, BCC Executive Director Parthapratim Deb also addressed the event.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "This agreement will be able to provide proper trainings to the young students, our researchers, and our innovators in the university level. At the same they will have the opportunity to experience world's latest technologies, invented by Huawei.

"And also will be able to bridge the gap between industry and academia under this agreement. Secondly we are going to set up a permanent academy at CUET and KUET.

"Over there our teachers and students will get a chance to connect the university with the industry like Huawei and also they will have the chance to have the financial support from venture capital companies."

Zhang Zhengjun said: "Our programs will motivate the youth of Bangladesh to excel in the ICT field, which will ultimately help Bangladesh fulfill the vision of Digital Bangladesh. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the ICT Division to play a role in accelerating the digital transformation of the country."

The 'Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020' program, which is a two months' program start from Dec 2020, universities of Bangladesh will be chosen by Huawei and BCC.

Universities or its science and engineering-related departments can also reach BCC or Huawei for enrollment because initially, the university needs to enroll for this program.

Interested students of those registered universities need to enroll in this competition and complete online courses and exams. Designated university teachers will play the mentor or coach role with student groups.

After preliminary, semi-final, and national final stage, the TOP 3 group from different universities can get the chance to join Huawei ICT Competition regional final and global final competition.



