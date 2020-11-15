Video
Samsung offers warranty on OW spare parts

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched Out of Warranty (OW) spare parts warranty for its consumer products and mobile phones.
Any customer repairing their products with an appropriate charge will get 90 days warranty for spare parts from the repair date, says a press release.
Samsung products carry a full warranty for a specific period and OW is an extended period given by Samsung to the customers to repair their products and enjoy similar benefits.
Thus, Samsung provides OW to most of its products, including TV panels, AC parts, Oven, Air Purifier, Vacuum cleaner, AirDresser, Soundbar, Mobile parts, and many more. However, the OW will not apply to battery and accessories. The company will offer 90 days warranty on the spare parts.
Customers will enjoy 90 days warranty from the day of receiving service from Samsung Service Centers. This is the industry's highest warranty period in Bangladesh. Warranty will only be applicable for any functional or manufacturing defect and void if the parts are damaged due to negligence, such as water clogging or any other external impact.
 "The initiative will give customers peace of mind, especially those who worry about the warranty running out or paying extra. We have always tried to bring convenient solutions to our customers," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn as saying in this regard.
Customers cannot avail the warranty on replacing parts if the product was purchased from outside Bangladesh, and an international warranty was not applicable on the product, said the press release.


