Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asia markets take fresh hit as virus surge trumps vaccine hope

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

HONG KONG, Nov 14: A spike in coronavirus infections across the United States and Europe hit Asian markets again Friday morning as traders fear another wave of lockdown measures will throw an already shaky economic recovery off course.
The rally fuelled by excitement over a possible vaccine before 2021 and relief at Joe Biden's US election win has given way to the reality that while there is light at the end of the tunnel, the killer disease remains rampant.
Several European economies including England and France have already been all but shut down to contain a fresh eruption, but they continue to record frighteningly high numbers of new cases - raising the possibility the measures could be extended.
And major US cities including New York and Chicago are being forced to act as leaders worry that the northern hemisphere winter will be more deadly than spring.
This all means economies that had started to see signs of life after a searingly bad first half of the year could stumble again, with some observers indicating the world will see a so-called W-shaped recovery.
Top US health adviser Anthony Fauci said while he was confident vaccines would bring an end to the pandemic, it was crucial that people "hang on and continue to double down on the public health measures".
All three main indexes on Wall Street finished in the red, though the Nasdaq fared slightly better as tech firms benefit from bets on people using gadgets while stuck at home.
Those losses seeped into Asia, where profit-taking also played a role after a week-long rally.
Tokyo and Manila were all down more than one per cent, while Singapore shed 0.8 per cent. Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta were also in the red. Oil prices were also down more than one per cent on concerns about another hit to demand during lockdowns.
"Despite some truly remarkable news on the healthcare and vaccine front this week, which saw investors cheer it to the rafters… investors could not shake the sentiment-crushing aspects of the continually soaring Covid-19 cases and the unpleasantries of new economic restrictions," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.
"It feels a bit deflated today as investors look to hunker down for what is bound to be a winter of discontent. The vaccine cannot get here quick enough as what should be a festive time of the year looks bound to be weeks of holiday gloom," he added.
Hong Kong and Shanghai were also hit by news that Donald Trump had signed an order banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms that could help the country's military and security apparatus.
The executive order, due to take effect on January 11, said Beijing obliges private firms to support these activities and through capital markets "exploits United States investors to finance the development and modernization of its military".    -AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
US extends deadline for TikTok sale to Nov 27
US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers
Emirates to offer more flights to UK
Banco Santander to cut 4,000 jobs in Spain: Union
C-19 downed capital machinery imports in July-September
Coronavirus resurgence threatens US statesâ€™ revenue gains
BB permits BD Finance to run Shariah wing


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in â€˜gunfightâ€™ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft