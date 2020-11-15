

BD maize output rises significantly in last decade

However, the annual demand for maize still stands at 6.5 million to 7.0 million (65-70 lakh) tonnes.

Citing the statistics of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute, the Ministry of Agriculture in a press release on Saturday said the production of maize in the country was some 750,000 tonnes in 2009, which has increased to 5.4 million tonnes this year.

The country has produced some 1.25 million tonnes of wheat in 2020, the press release said.

The data was presented at a virtual meeting organised by the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute on Friday night.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak was present at the function as the chief guest with Director General of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Martin Kropff in the chair.

Agriculture secretary Md. Mesbahul Islam also attended the function as the special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdur Razzak said in the next 5 years, maize production will be increased to 10 million tonnes per year.

There is immense potential for maize cultivation in the country. There has been improved innovation and favorable agro- climate while modern technical assistance is being provided to the farmers so that the production of maize can be multiplied, he added.









Bangladesh's maize production reached 5.4 million tonnes showing a sharp rise in the last one decade.However, the annual demand for maize still stands at 6.5 million to 7.0 million (65-70 lakh) tonnes.Citing the statistics of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute, the Ministry of Agriculture in a press release on Saturday said the production of maize in the country was some 750,000 tonnes in 2009, which has increased to 5.4 million tonnes this year.The country has produced some 1.25 million tonnes of wheat in 2020, the press release said.The data was presented at a virtual meeting organised by the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute on Friday night.Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak was present at the function as the chief guest with Director General of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Martin Kropff in the chair.Agriculture secretary Md. Mesbahul Islam also attended the function as the special guest.Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdur Razzak said in the next 5 years, maize production will be increased to 10 million tonnes per year.There is immense potential for maize cultivation in the country. There has been improved innovation and favorable agro- climate while modern technical assistance is being provided to the farmers so that the production of maize can be multiplied, he added.