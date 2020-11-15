Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD maize output rises significantly in last decade

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

BD maize output rises significantly in last decade

BD maize output rises significantly in last decade

Bangladesh's maize production reached 5.4 million tonnes showing a sharp rise in the last one decade.  
However, the annual demand for maize still stands at 6.5 million to 7.0 million (65-70 lakh) tonnes.
Citing the statistics of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute, the Ministry of Agriculture in a press release on Saturday said the production of maize in the country was some 750,000 tonnes in 2009, which has increased to 5.4 million tonnes this year.
The country has produced some 1.25 million tonnes of wheat in 2020, the press release said.
The data was presented at a virtual meeting organised by the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute on Friday night.
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak was present at the function as the chief guest with Director General of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Martin Kropff in the chair.
Agriculture secretary Md. Mesbahul Islam also attended the function as the special guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdur Razzak said in the next 5 years, maize production will be increased to 10 million tonnes per year.
There is immense potential for maize cultivation in the country. There has been improved innovation and favorable agro- climate while modern technical assistance is being provided to the farmers so that the production of maize can be multiplied, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
US extends deadline for TikTok sale to Nov 27
US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers
Emirates to offer more flights to UK
Banco Santander to cut 4,000 jobs in Spain: Union
C-19 downed capital machinery imports in July-September
Coronavirus resurgence threatens US states’ revenue gains
BB permits BD Finance to run Shariah wing


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft