India orders PSU firms to give higher dividend

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: The government has ordered public sector enterprises (PSEs) to cough up higher dividend, besides asking those dishing out higher payouts to share their profits on a quarterly basis.
The "advisory" on consistent dividend policy from the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) comes at a time when the government finances are over-stretched due to the coronavirus pandemic as revenues are way lower then projection and spending is higher than what was budgeted for the current financial year.
In 2016, the Centre had mandated PSUs to pay minimum 30per cent of their profit after tax (PAT) as dividend or 5per cent of their net worth, whichever is higher. "It has, however, been observed that many central PSEs usually consider only paying minimum dividend according to guidelines. CPSEs are advised to strive paying higher dividends, taking into account relevant factors like profitability, capex requirements with due leveraging, cash/ reserves and net worth," the advisory said.    -TNN


