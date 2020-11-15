Users demand slashing of cash out charge to single digit

Video
Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

BTRC Vice Chairman Subrata Roy Mitra flanked by BMPCA leaders speaking at a discussion on 'Rational Service Charges for Mobile Banking, Charge-Free Inter-Transactions and Consumer Protection' at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers Association (BMPCA) has demanded that the charge for Cash Out service in mobile banking must be in single digit.
The association leaders made the demand at a meeting held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium on Saturday. The meeting discussed a five-point demand to protect financial security of the customers.
The discussion titled 'Rational Service Charges for Mobile Banking, Charge-Free Inter-Transactions and Consumer Protection,' the meeting also demanded strengthening competitive environment in mobile banking sector.
They have called for restricting any individual companies to attain significant market share (SMS) and exploit customers through its monopoly market power.  
President of the Mobile Phone Association Mohiuddin Ahmed made the key presentation. The association leaders also demanded reduction of VAT on all services from 15 percent to 5 percent, besides keeping all inter-transaction free of charge.
BTRC Vice Chairman Subrata Roy Mitra speaking as a guest speaker in the meeting said "Reducing Cash service charge has opened our eyes. It has not been understood so far that it is possible to reduce the service charge."
He agreed with the proposition and said a reasonable service charge should be determined by cost modeling by Bangladesh Bank.
Syed Abul Maqsood taking part in the event online urged the government to consider reducing service charges to provide relief to marginalized people who use mobile banking the most.
Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer, Mobile Banking Services Cash and Postal Department, said, the Cash service will try to run more people-friendly activities in the future. '
CPB Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said, 'Mobile banking is the reality now. The government needs to make safer arrangements so that it can be effectively used at low cost. The service charge that this organization is now taking is unreasonable with the reality in our country.
Mohiuddin Ahmed said "Mobile banking services have made transaction easier and hassle free to cut long delays to get services in commercial banks counters.
He said they are carrying out various programs since 2014 to reduce    the service charge to a reasonable level. But it was not possible as an organization has 80 percent market share exploiting its monopoly power in absence of Bangladesh Bank's guidelines. He said reducing Cash service charge will bring relief to small users.
Several demands were raised by the organization at this time. The list include breaking the SMP practice in mobile banking like mobile phone operators system.
Cash out charge should be reduced to single digit and send money charge should be canceled. Inter-transactions should be kept free of charge. Security of customers' money fully ensured.






