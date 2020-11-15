BD, South Korea to implement infrastructure projects thru PPP



Bangladesh Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus (middle), PPPA Secretary and CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz (left) and Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Ms. Abida Islam participating at a Bangladesh South Korea webinar from Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka, on Thursday. Inset: South Korea Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Ms. Kim Hyan-mee. photo: PPPA

Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Bangladesh and Korea Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND) co-hosted the webinar titled "The 3rd Bangladesh-Korea Joint PPP Platform Meeting."

The webinar was attended, among others, by South Korea Minister Ms. Kim Hyan-mee of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MoLIT) and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F. Rahman.

Bangladesh Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, PPPA Secretary and CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz, KIND President and CEO Kyong-goo Hur, South Korea Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang Keun, Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Ms. Abida Islam, senior government officials, private investors, representatives of KIND and PPPA participated at the webinar.

Ms. Kim Hyan-mee reiterated her commitment to support Bangladesh on her path to becoming a developed country, while Kyong-goo Hur said Korea has been one of the largest investors in Bangladesh since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1973. KIND supports those investors who do not compromise with time and quality in implementing projects.

The Ambassador of Korea to Bangladesh and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Korea shared how deep is the bilateral relations between the countries.

Private Industry and Investment Adviser highlighted the commitment of the Prime Minister to promote the bilateral support program for infrastructure development through PPP.

The Principal Secretary insisted on launching at least one PPP Project to mark the celebration of the 100th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He also stressed the importance of widening lens and encouraged Korean private investors to build partnership with the government as well as with the Bangladeshi private investors.

Ms. Sultana Afroz mentioned that Bangladesh under the able leadership of Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, adopted a Policy for Implementing PPP projects through Government to Government partnership as a way of leveraging resources to construct large public infrastructures.

She also emphasized that PPPA will work hard to facilitate the implementation of PPP Projects with Korea following proper process with focus on technical, commercial, legal, social and environmental aspects associated with the project so that the end result is sustainable and mutually beneficial.

At the webinar, Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) showcased the' Meghna Bridge Project' that involves the construction of a four-lane bridge over Meghna river on the Bhulta to Aaraihazar to Bancharampur Road, which will serve as an alternate route of Dhaka-Chittagong Highway and Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

KIND appreciated this project to move forward with the government to government partnership program. Korea also proposed 'Purbachal Town Electricity Network' project from their end for consideration of Bangladesh.

Besides, two projects were presented in the platform meeting, i.e., (1)'Tongi to Sadarghat Subway line'for implementation through Korean Investor and (2) 'Oboshor-Senior citizen health care and hospitality center' for financing only.











Bangladesh and South Korea at a webinar on Thursday renewed their pledge to work together in timely and effectively implementing infrastructure projects through Public Private Partnership as Bangladesh continued with its journey on becoming a developed country.Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Bangladesh and Korea Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND) co-hosted the webinar titled "The 3rd Bangladesh-Korea Joint PPP Platform Meeting."The webinar was attended, among others, by South Korea Minister Ms. Kim Hyan-mee of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MoLIT) and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F. Rahman.Bangladesh Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, PPPA Secretary and CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz, KIND President and CEO Kyong-goo Hur, South Korea Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang Keun, Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Ms. Abida Islam, senior government officials, private investors, representatives of KIND and PPPA participated at the webinar.Ms. Kim Hyan-mee reiterated her commitment to support Bangladesh on her path to becoming a developed country, while Kyong-goo Hur said Korea has been one of the largest investors in Bangladesh since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1973. KIND supports those investors who do not compromise with time and quality in implementing projects.The Ambassador of Korea to Bangladesh and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Korea shared how deep is the bilateral relations between the countries.Private Industry and Investment Adviser highlighted the commitment of the Prime Minister to promote the bilateral support program for infrastructure development through PPP.The Principal Secretary insisted on launching at least one PPP Project to mark the celebration of the 100th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He also stressed the importance of widening lens and encouraged Korean private investors to build partnership with the government as well as with the Bangladeshi private investors.Ms. Sultana Afroz mentioned that Bangladesh under the able leadership of Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, adopted a Policy for Implementing PPP projects through Government to Government partnership as a way of leveraging resources to construct large public infrastructures.She also emphasized that PPPA will work hard to facilitate the implementation of PPP Projects with Korea following proper process with focus on technical, commercial, legal, social and environmental aspects associated with the project so that the end result is sustainable and mutually beneficial.At the webinar, Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) showcased the' Meghna Bridge Project' that involves the construction of a four-lane bridge over Meghna river on the Bhulta to Aaraihazar to Bancharampur Road, which will serve as an alternate route of Dhaka-Chittagong Highway and Dhaka-Sylhet highway.KIND appreciated this project to move forward with the government to government partnership program. Korea also proposed 'Purbachal Town Electricity Network' project from their end for consideration of Bangladesh.Besides, two projects were presented in the platform meeting, i.e., (1)'Tongi to Sadarghat Subway line'for implementation through Korean Investor and (2) 'Oboshor-Senior citizen health care and hospitality center' for financing only.