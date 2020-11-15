Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, other LDCs face big trade slump due to C-19: WTO

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

The slump in global trade, triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, hit the least developed countries (LDCs), including Bangladesh, as combined merchandise exports of these countries dropped by 16 per cent during the first half of 2020.
A report, prepared by the secretariat of the World Trade Organization (WTO), unveiled the scenario. It was placed in a meeting of the WTO's Sub-Committee on LDCs which was held in Geneva on Wednesday.  
According to the report, the decline in the value of LDC merchandise exports was steeper than the 13 per cent average decline in global exports registered in the first six months of 2020.
The LDC services sector also took a hit as it declined by around 40 per cent during the period under review.
"The LDCs also had a subdued trade performance in 2019, with their share in world exports (goods and services combined) remaining static at around 0.96 per cent," the report added.
The WTO report said that data from 97 economies, which include most of the LDCs' key trading partners, showed that the value of LDC merchandise exports declined by 21.0 per cent during March-June period of the current year.
"Exports declined for more than two-thirds of LDCs with certain LDCs experiencing a particularly severe export slump compared to the LDC group's average," it further added.
"The two largest LDC exporters Angola and Bangladesh experienced sharp contractions in their top export destinations," it continued adding that Angola recorded a 46.0 per cent decline in exports to China while Bangladesh's exports to the European Union (EU) dropped by 30.0 per cent.
Though LDCs' merchandise exports to all 97 economies declined by 23.0 per cent, the fall was larger for their exports to India (-46.0 per cent), the United Kingdom (-32 per cent), China (-28 per cent), the European Union (-28 per cent), Russia (-23 per cent) and the United States (-23 per cent).
"The large decrease in LDCs' exports to India was driven by sharp drops in India's imports from Angola (-52 per cent), Burkina Faso (-83 per cent), Bangladesh (-61 per cent) and Zambia (-49 per cent), which had been the top LDC exporters to India during March-June 2019," the report mentioned.
Clothing products dominate the LDCs' manufacturing exports and have been hit hard due to the pandemic, observed the WTO report.
It estimated that the value of LDCs' exports of clothing dropped by 28 per cent during March-June period of 2020, and by 18.0 per cent in the first half of 2020.
Nepal has seen the biggest decline, around 58 per cent, during the period under review. It was followed by Lesotho and Haiti (each faced 49.0 per cent decline) and Madagascar (-33 per cent).
Bangladesh, the biggest LDC clothing exporter, saw its clothing exports drop by around a third (32 per cent) in March-June of the current year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
US extends deadline for TikTok sale to Nov 27
US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers
Emirates to offer more flights to UK
Banco Santander to cut 4,000 jobs in Spain: Union
C-19 downed capital machinery imports in July-September
Coronavirus resurgence threatens US states’ revenue gains
BB permits BD Finance to run Shariah wing


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft