Prices of rice, edible oil, lentil rise further

Kitchen market remains volatile at the week-end. Prices of rice, edible oil, lentils showed further up but prices of early seasonal vegetables have declined to bring some relief to buyers.

Green beans sold at Tk 40 per kg on Friday at most city kitchen market while vendors paddling the merchandise from door to door were however selling it at Tk 100-120 per kg. Prices of most other vegetables similarly were way apart at city market and at city lane and by-lane.

Potato continues to sell dearer at Tk 220 per 5 kg at city retail market but street side vendors sold it at Tk 50-55 per kg. Local onion also sold at Tk 70 per kg in city retail market but vendors were realizing Tk 90 per kg locally. Imported onion were selling slightly cheaper.

Rice prices increased by Tk 1-2 per kilogram in the past week. Course rice that the poor mainly buy sold at Tk 44 and above Friday while BR-28 variety sold for Tk 54-56 a kg.

Quality Miniket sold for Tk 56-60 a kg while fine rice sold for Tk 62-68 a kg. Najirshail retailed at Tk 62-70. Similarly prices of edible oil increased again by Tk 5-10 a kg. Traders sold unpackaged soya bean oil for Tk 100-104 a litre and palm oil for Tk 90-95 a litre.

One litre of bottled oil sold for Tk 105-110 and five litres of bottled oil sold for Tk 500-520 on Friday. Price of coarse red lentil increased by Tk 5-10 a kilogram which sold for Tk 75-80 a kg. The fine variety sold for Tk 115-120.

Aubergine sold for Tk 80-90 a kg, papaya for Tk 40 a kg, bitter gourd for Tk 80 a kg, okra for Tk 70-80 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 50-70 apiece, radish for Tk 50 a kg, cucumber for Tk 70-80 and tomato for Tk 100-120. Prices of Coli flower and cabbage still high selling a small piece at Tk 40-50

Green leafy vegetables are still costlier though early season items were available in plenty supply. A small bunch of green leaf sells at Tk 15-20 which should have been halve in early winter market.

Green chili remained sold for Tk 150 a kg on Saturday. Broiler sold for Tk 120-125 a kg while locally bred hens were sold for Tk 400-450 a kg.

The prices of garlic remained. Imported variety retailed at Tk 90-100 a kg while the local variety sold for Tk 100-110 a kg in the capital. Imported ginger sold for Tk 200-220 a kg while local variety retailed at Tk 140-180 a kg.

Beef sold for Tk 550-560 a kg while mutton for Tk 800-900 a kg in the capital. Eggs prices were up selling four pieces at Tk 38-40. Fish prices remained unchanged at a reasonable level. Rohita sold for Tk 260-350 a kg and Katla for Tk 250-300 depending on size and quality.



















