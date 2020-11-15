Video
C-19 casts shadow over Diwali

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: Fear of the coronavirus, mixed with chronic pollution, has spoiled the party for hundreds of millions of Indians celebrating the biggest Hindu holiday of the year on Saturday.
Diwali is meant to be the festival of light, but the pandemic has clouded the future for many in the country of 1.3 billion.
The smog-shrouded capital New Delhi has banned firecrackers because of sky-high pollution levels and, while people still thronged markets, traders said Covid-19 had scared them off spending.
With 8.7 million cases, India has the world's second-highest coronavirus infection count behind the United States. About 130,000 people have died from Covid-19 in India since February and Delhi is going through a new surge with nearly 8,000 new cases a day. Experts have blamed the rise on Diwali crowds, and -- although traditional revelry was muted -- there was no sign that people were staying at home.    -AFP


