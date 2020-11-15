Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Call for removal of Thai PM

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

BANGKOK, Nov 14: Thousands of people protested in Bangkok on Saturday in the latest in months of anti-government demonstrations that have also called for reforms to Thailand's powerful monarchy.
A few kilometres away, thousands of royalists gathered in yellow shirts and waved Thai flags as they waited to greet King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was expected to attend a local event.
The initial focus of protests that began in July was to seek the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.
"Not only is he incompetent, he also lacks legitimacy," activist Sombat Boonngamanong said from loudspeakers on the back of a truck wearing a pirate hat. "Thailand has not progressed because of Prayuth."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2,317 Armenia soldiers dead
C-19 casts shadow over Diwali
Call for removal of Thai PM
Imran Khan useless, unaware of developments: Maryam Sharif
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing soldiers
Vietnam braces for Typhoon Vamco, 53 dead in Philippines
Biden’s possible India links spark genealogical frenzy
Biden aide says no US-wide lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft