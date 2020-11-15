Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden aide says no US-wide lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

WASHINGTON, Nov 14: President-elect Joe Biden's top coronavirus adviser said on Friday there were no plans for a wholesale nationwide lockdown to curb the surging COVID-19 pandemic, while three U.S. West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel.
The warning against unnecessary transit came as the daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States rose to a record of over 177,000 on Friday, the fourth straight day a new all-time high has been set, according to a Reuters tally of figures from U.S. public health agencies.
California, Oregon and Washington urged residents to avoid venturing out of state, citing concerns raised by health experts that the coming holiday travel season would accelerate already alarming spikes in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown took the additional step of ordering social gatherings limited to no more than six people, effective immediately, a restriction she said she was prepared to enforce.
"I am not asking you, I am telling you, to stop your social gatherings ... and your house parties and to limit your social interactions to six and under, not more than one household," Brown said.
Similarly, New Mexico's acting health secretary, Billy Jiminez, extended through the end of November a three-week-old ban on gatherings of more than five people who do not live in the same household, along with a directive advising state residents to stay "in their homes for all but the most essential activities and services."
That order also requires face coverings be worn in public and mandates the closure of workplaces not defined as "essential businesses," such as grocery stores, farms, childcare centres, banks, "big-box" retailers, factories and healthcare          facilities.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2,317 Armenia soldiers dead
C-19 casts shadow over Diwali
Call for removal of Thai PM
Imran Khan useless, unaware of developments: Maryam Sharif
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing soldiers
Vietnam braces for Typhoon Vamco, 53 dead in Philippines
Biden’s possible India links spark genealogical frenzy
Biden aide says no US-wide lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft