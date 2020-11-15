Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 November, 2020, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Loew tells Germany stars to knuckle down to win Nations League group

Published : Sunday, 15 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Germany's defender Benjamin Henrichs (2R) speaks with Germany's head coach Joachim Loew (R) during a training session of Germany's football team in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on November 13, 2020, on the eve of the UEFA Nations League Group 4 football match between Germany and Ukraine to be played at the Red Bull Arena stadium. photo: AFP

Germany's defender Benjamin Henrichs (2R) speaks with Germany's head coach Joachim Loew (R) during a training session of Germany's football team in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on November 13, 2020, on the eve of the UEFA Nations League Group 4 football match between Germany and Ukraine to be played at the Red Bull Arena stadium. photo: AFP

BERLIN, NOV 14: Germany head coach Joachim Loew has told his stars to knuckle down and take control of their Nations League group, starting against Ukraine on Saturday, after three draws and just one win in their mediocre campaign so far.
The three-time European champions host Ukraine in Leipzig on Saturday, then face Spain in Seville on Tuesday.
Victories in both of their final two Nations League games would see Germany win the group.
"We must definitely use both games, and our matches in March, to find our game and establish ourselves," said Loew, with one eye on next June's Euro 2020 finals.
Germany squeezed past a determined Ukraine side with a 2-1 win in Kiev last month.
Both Germany and Ukraine are level on six points, one behind group leaders Spain, who face bottom side Switzerland in Basel on Saturday.
Loew is wary of a dogged Ukrainian side coached by former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, who have already beaten Spain and Switzerland in the group.
"We will have to overcome a lot of resistance and have extremely good solutions ready if we want to hold our own against Ukraine," Loew said on Friday.
Germany are unbeaten in their last 11 games, but the statistic masks defensive problems, exposed by last month's 3-3 draws against both Switzerland and in a friendly with Turkey.
In their Nations League games so far, Germany surrendered the lead three times to draw with Spain and twice against the Swiss.
Bayern Munich wingers Serge Gnarby and Leroy Sane are set to play either side of Chelsea striker Timo Werner.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool's Salah tests positive for Covid-19
Loew tells Germany stars to knuckle down to win Nations League group
Ramos set to break European caps record for Spain
'Our dream came true' says North Macedonia after winning Euro 2020 place
Brazil struggle to beat Venezuela without Neymar
Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crown
'Dear' in the spotlight
Administration Development Programme concludes


Latest News
Biden will lend voice to resolving Rohingya crisis, hopes FM
Trump loyalists march in Washington to contest vote result
Kali Puja celebrated
Dengue cases spike in Bangladesh
'Oxford vaccine to be brought as soon as getting approval'
Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court
Pakistan's Punjab province bans invasive test for rape victims
3 of a family die from electrocution in Gaibandha
Bangabandhu T20 Cup to kick-off on Nov 24
Ethiopia conflict widens as airports attacked
Most Read News
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Minister Shahriar contracts COVID-19
Recipe
Will peace deal sustain in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Awareness should be considered imperative
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Shilpakala Academy
Unravelling the depth of life
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder
14 deaths, 1,531 cases reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft