Ramos set to break European caps record for Spain

MADRID, NOV 14: Sergio Ramos will break the record for most international caps made by a European player if he appears for Spain against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

Real Madrid defender Ramos is set to make his 177th appearance for Spain in Basel, which would pull him clear of goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who has played 176 times for Italy.

Aged 34, Ramos could also break the world record, currently held by Egypt's Ahmed Hassan who earned 184 caps.

It is possible Ramos will achieve that milestone at the delayed Euro 2020, which is now set to go ahead in June and July next year.

"Unfortunately for me as a coach he has to have a ceiling," said Spain coach Luis Enrique after Wednesday's 1-1 friendly draw with the Netherlands, when Ramos came on as a substitute.

"His numbers are only within reach of the gifted. He is a very special player, at a unique level." -AFP







