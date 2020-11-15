Administration Development Programme concludes

With a view to help administer the national sporting federations accordingly, strengthen relations between the federation officials, organisers and former sportspersons and improve their skills and spread the spirit of Olympism (refers to the philosophy of the Olympic Games) throughout the country, Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) arranged a five-day National Federation Administration Development Programme which wrapped-up recently at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of BOA. About 25 former sports persons, administrators and officials took part in the training programme. Afterward, BOA Deputy Secretary General Asaduzzaman Kohinoor handed over certificates among the participants as the chief guest. On Saturday, the BOA Athletes Commission arranged a forum titling 'Functions of Athletes Commission' to discuss about the responsibilities and rights of the athletes and a total of 40 national players joined the forum as representatives of different disciplines. Forum chairperson Jobera Rahman Linu presided over it.