Brazil stay perfect, Uruguay and Chile victorious

Brazil edged Venezuela thanks to a Roberto Firmino goal, which saw them remain as the only team in South America with a perfect record after three matches in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying, while Uruguay and Chile both put up a valuable three points on the board after wins over Colombia and Peru respectively, reports fifa.com.



Venezuela put in a valiant performance in Sao Paulo but ultimately came up empty handed as Firmino capitalised on La Vinotinto's failure to clear a cross following superb build-up play by Tite's men and stabbed home from close range. Brazil's 100-per-cent record remained in tact, while Venezuela join Bolivia as the only two teams left in the region still in search of their first points.







It was a real David and Goliath scenario in Sao Paulo as the most decorated World Cup winners took on the only South American nation yet to qualify for the world finals. Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus led the line for Tite.



The Everton star missed a sitter midway through the first half, a chance that was created by his team-mate who represents the red half of Merseyside, Firmino. The sides went into the dressing rooms at half-time goalless.



It would be the Liverpool man, Firmino, who ultimately found the breakthrough goal for Brazil, finishing off a brilliant team move with a close-range finish after Venezuela failed to clear their lines.



Brazil make it three wins from three and are the only team in the region to star the Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign with three wins.



Earlier in the day, Uruguay bounced back from their defeat by Ecuador last time out and dispatched of Colombia with a convincing 3-0 win thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez to give Oscar Tabarez his 100th win as Uruguay head coach. Arturo Vidal scored a first-half brace - the first a wonder goal from outside the penalty box hit into the top corner - and led Chile to a 2-0 victory over Peru in Santiago which saw them record their first win of the campaign.



