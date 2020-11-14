US embassy to accept student visa applications

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Friday announced that it would accept appointments for new applicants for F, J, and M visas from Sunday.

Applicants are recommended to submit their applications well ahead of their proposed travel dates.

Applicants need to log in, update their profile online at www.ustraveldocs.com/bd, and schedule their appointment online after paying associated visa fees, the embassy said in a press release.

F category covers students -academic and language,J covers exchange visitors and M category is for vocational.

Until embassy Dhaka's regular visa services resume, the application fee (MRV) will remain valid and may be used to schedule an interview appointment there until December 31, 2021, the release said.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the embassy is limited to the number of appointments it can schedule each day and processing times may be as long as six weeks, it added.

The US embassy is also accepting interview-waiver applications for continuing students who want to renew their student visas for the same field of study at the same institution.

"We're also accepting applications for continuing F2 spouses and their children under the age of 21," said the embassy.





