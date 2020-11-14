Dhaka turns a dust bowl, authorities hint at stern action against polluters



The photo shows Indira Road engulfed with dust on Friday. The air quality is crippling city life and causing a spike in respiratory diseases in the capital ahead of winter. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Against this backdrop, authorities insist they are firm on curbing the air pollution immediately.

Ziaul Haque, Director of the Air Quality wing at the Environment Department, said on the eve of the weekend that they will take strict measures to control construction dust and vehicle smoke as they are seriously responsible for air pollution.

"We have started to track

down the sources of air pollution. Initially we have taken strict action against brickfield owners who failed to ensure environment-friendly fuels. We have shut down those brickfields and also fined them. Now we are also finding out other sources, like factories which spread pollutant particles, road construction, and unfit transport, " he said while talking to the Daily Observer over phone.

Besides, he also noted that the government has taken various measures to reduce air pollution.

It also amended the Brick Kiln Act to encourage use of blocks.

"We have drafted the clean air act which will allow us to take steps to check air pollution at construction sites," he added.

On faulty vehicles, the DoE official said they have already written to the authorities concerned to prevent vehicles aged above 20 years from plying the roads.

"We also wrote to cement and iron rolling factories to take steps to reduce air pollution," Ziaul Haque said.

One of the causes of air pollution in Dhaka is excessive movement of motor vehicles. Various types of toxins, including black smoke, are released into the air from unfit motor vehicles.

Abu Naser Khan, Chairman, Poribesh Bachao Andolon, a platform for safe environment, said that in mega city like Dhaka, many parties are responsible for air pollution in various ways.

Of them, construction sites are one of the major sources, it should be well managed.

Besides, open burning of garbage should be stopped and traffic has to be controlled, he said.

For example harmful substances including black smoke are causing serious air pollution and are responsible for many health maladies, he said.

"The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation can take necessary measures in this matter. They have to deploy a monitoring team to check if any unfit motor vehicles are moving in the city and take necessary action against it," he said.

He also noted that another big problem is all kinds of construction works including road digging all the year round.

"We urge both Dhaka city corporations' mayors to take necessary steps in reducing dust that comes through road construction works. They must sprinkle sufficient waters so that dust would not spread in the air and nearby locations. Besides, we need more water bodies and more trees to reduce the dust and air pollution," he added.

However, Dhaka remains on the top of the list of cities in the world that are suffering from air pollution.

Last year, the global report titled 'The State of Global Air-2019' found that Bangladesh is one of the five countries in the world where 100 percent of the people live in polluted air.

And Bangladesh is fifth in terms of the number of deaths due to the harmful effects of air pollution. In 2016, a total of 123,000 people died due to air pollution in Bangladesh.

Doctor Lelin Chowdhury, a public health specialist, talking about the bad impact of air pollution, said that metals like sulfur, lead, zinc etc. mixed in the air are harmful to human health, especially for children.

According to a study, air pollution accounts for two-thirds of the deaths per year due to the harmful effects of natural pollution. Air pollution causes heart disease, respiratory problems, lung infections and cancer. The harmful effects of air pollution on the health of children and pregnant women in particular are evident.

Bangladesh National Ambient Air Quality Standard guidelines say the presence of particulate matters (PM) 10 in the air in 24 hours should remain within 150 microgram per cubic metre (mg/m3) and that of PM2.5 within 65 mg/m3.











Air pollution has reached an alarming level in the country, especially in Dhaka city amid Covid -19 pandemic and threat of dengue as the city almost looks like a dust bowl for quite some time.Against this backdrop, authorities insist they are firm on curbing the air pollution immediately.Ziaul Haque, Director of the Air Quality wing at the Environment Department, said on the eve of the weekend that they will take strict measures to control construction dust and vehicle smoke as they are seriously responsible for air pollution."We have started to trackdown the sources of air pollution. Initially we have taken strict action against brickfield owners who failed to ensure environment-friendly fuels. We have shut down those brickfields and also fined them. Now we are also finding out other sources, like factories which spread pollutant particles, road construction, and unfit transport, " he said while talking to the Daily Observer over phone.Besides, he also noted that the government has taken various measures to reduce air pollution.It also amended the Brick Kiln Act to encourage use of blocks."We have drafted the clean air act which will allow us to take steps to check air pollution at construction sites," he added.On faulty vehicles, the DoE official said they have already written to the authorities concerned to prevent vehicles aged above 20 years from plying the roads."We also wrote to cement and iron rolling factories to take steps to reduce air pollution," Ziaul Haque said.One of the causes of air pollution in Dhaka is excessive movement of motor vehicles. Various types of toxins, including black smoke, are released into the air from unfit motor vehicles.Abu Naser Khan, Chairman, Poribesh Bachao Andolon, a platform for safe environment, said that in mega city like Dhaka, many parties are responsible for air pollution in various ways.Of them, construction sites are one of the major sources, it should be well managed.Besides, open burning of garbage should be stopped and traffic has to be controlled, he said.For example harmful substances including black smoke are causing serious air pollution and are responsible for many health maladies, he said."The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation can take necessary measures in this matter. They have to deploy a monitoring team to check if any unfit motor vehicles are moving in the city and take necessary action against it," he said.He also noted that another big problem is all kinds of construction works including road digging all the year round."We urge both Dhaka city corporations' mayors to take necessary steps in reducing dust that comes through road construction works. They must sprinkle sufficient waters so that dust would not spread in the air and nearby locations. Besides, we need more water bodies and more trees to reduce the dust and air pollution," he added.However, Dhaka remains on the top of the list of cities in the world that are suffering from air pollution.Last year, the global report titled 'The State of Global Air-2019' found that Bangladesh is one of the five countries in the world where 100 percent of the people live in polluted air.And Bangladesh is fifth in terms of the number of deaths due to the harmful effects of air pollution. In 2016, a total of 123,000 people died due to air pollution in Bangladesh.Doctor Lelin Chowdhury, a public health specialist, talking about the bad impact of air pollution, said that metals like sulfur, lead, zinc etc. mixed in the air are harmful to human health, especially for children.According to a study, air pollution accounts for two-thirds of the deaths per year due to the harmful effects of natural pollution. Air pollution causes heart disease, respiratory problems, lung infections and cancer. The harmful effects of air pollution on the health of children and pregnant women in particular are evident.Bangladesh National Ambient Air Quality Standard guidelines say the presence of particulate matters (PM) 10 in the air in 24 hours should remain within 150 microgram per cubic metre (mg/m3) and that of PM2.5 within 65 mg/m3.