Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:23 PM
Home Front Page

Al Razi made Regional Director of GCA

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, was appointed jointly by the GCA and the Government of Bangladesh as the Regional Director of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), Dhaka.
The appointment was conveyed in a letter issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Thursday (November 12).
Ahmed Shamim Al Razi was appointed to this post in addition to his responsibilities as per the terms of the appointment letter.  
He will serve as the Regional Director of GCA until a regular Regional
Director is appointed or on transfer from his original position.  
Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, a member of the 11th batch of the BCS (Administration) cadre, previously held various important positions, including Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Deputy Commissioner in Dinajpur and Private Secretary to Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid.  
He was the first regional director of GCA.  Razi holds a Bachelor's Degree in Environment and Forestry from Chittagong University and a Master's Degree from Australia.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Regional Office of the Global Center on Adaptation in Dhaka, South East Asia on 8 September 2020.  
The GCA Regional Center, Bangladesh will play a concerted and effective role in addressing the threat of climate change nationally and internationally by accelerating adaptation activities.
 At the same time, the GCA Bangladesh office will be used as a platform for the Delta Coalition and Blue Economy.  
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon is serving as GCA President and Professor  Patrick V. Varquizen as the CEO.  
Microsoft founder Bill Gates and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva are also involved in managing the GCA.


