Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:23 PM
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Front Page

1,767 C-19 cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

2
Nineteen more people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the new deaths, the country's death toll from the deadly virus stands at 6,159. At least 1,767 infections were recorded in the country during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,28,965, the release added.
Besides, 13,539 samples were tested at 115 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,515,339 samples have been tested in the country so far.
 A total of 1,519 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the period, raising the total number of recoveries to 346,387 with an 80.75 per cent recovery rate.
Among the 19 deceased, 13 were men and six were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country.  Thirteen of them died in Dhaka, three in Rangpur and one each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,741 of the total deceased were      men and 1,418 were women.
 At least 791 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 39,414 people are in quarantine across the country.
Bangladesh is seeing 2,518.78 infections, 2033.90 recoveries, and 36.16 deaths per million.
So far, 3,226 people have died of Covid-19 in Dhaka Division, 1,209 in Chattogram, 481 in Khulna, 376 in Rajshahi, 276 in Rangpur, 257 in Sylhet, 206 in Barishal, and 128 in Mymensingh divisions.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll crossed 6,000 on November 4.
However, the global Covid-19 cases rose to 53,198,401, and the death toll climbed to 1,301,384 until Friday, according to Worldometer. The US had the highest case tally, reporting 10,873,936 cases so far.
Covid-19 cases were first reported in China in December last year and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in March.


