

Buses were torched to malign BNP: Fakhrul

"I want to say clearly that BNP does not do politics of destruction. From our past experience, agents of the government do such sabotage," Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, said at a press meet at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

He alleged that these incidents were orchestrated to malign BNP.

Fakhrul said what happened on Thursday were heinous acts.

"I harshly condemn it. We do politics of peaceful and systematic movements. These types of incidents take place when there is no democratic space in the country," he added.

He said when right to processions and rallies were denied, miscreants took it as an opportunity for sabotage.

When asked whether Khaleda Zia is active in politics, Fakhrul said, "We think that she is mentally active. She is always in our minds. Khaleda Zia did not leave politics and will not leave it."

Responding to a query, Fakhrul said the party is now running under joint leadership.

"Our leader [Khaleda Zia] was behind bars for more than two years. Our acting chairman is out of the country. Even in these trying times our unity remains strong. Our party is run under joint leadership."

He said the meeting of the party's standing committee is held every Saturday and decisions are taken there.

Later, at a press briefing at the party chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul announced demonstration programmes for Saturday and Sunday protesting the arrest of the party's leaders and activists in connection with false cases and demanding cancellation of Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by polls.

The party will stage the demonstration in front of the national press club on Saturday and all district headquarters on Sunday.

-Agencies











