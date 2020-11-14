Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Front Page

BNP yet to give up arson terrorism: Quader

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

BNP yet to give up arson terrorism: Quader

BNP yet to give up arson terrorism: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP could not come out and give up its traditional practice of arson terrorism.
He warned BNP by saying that such anarchic activities will not be tolerated. "Awami League together with people will give a befitting reply to such activities."
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this while addressing a press conference at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.
"BNP is carrying out its continuous sabotage and terrorist acts even during this humanitarian crisis triggered by coronavirus pandemic. We will remain prepared to give a befitting reply to such anarchic activities as we did in the past," added Quader.
People are boycotting them again and again because of their terrorist activities,     he said, adding that it is BNP's old habit to carry out attacks on innocent people to kill them and damage public property to create a panic to take political advantages.
Quader said, "BNP joined polls, carried out campaign but they did not assign polling agents as the party wanted to make the polls controversial. BNP knew that they could not win the elections and that is why they followed the ill strategy."
He said the elections were held in a peaceful manner but BNP again used their old habit of carrying out arson attacks.
AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present at the press conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump mounting a coup or just putting on a circus?
US embassy to accept student visa applications
Biden leads 290-217 to Trump after Arizona count
Dhaka turns a dust bowl, authorities hint at stern action against polluters
Al Razi made Regional Director of GCA
1,767 C-19 cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours
coronavirus update
Buses were torched to malign BNP: Fakhrul


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft