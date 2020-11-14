

BNP yet to give up arson terrorism: Quader

He warned BNP by saying that such anarchic activities will not be tolerated. "Awami League together with people will give a befitting reply to such activities."

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this while addressing a press conference at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

"BNP is carrying out its continuous sabotage and terrorist acts even during this humanitarian crisis triggered by coronavirus pandemic. We will remain prepared to give a befitting reply to such anarchic activities as we did in the past," added Quader.

People are boycotting them again and again because of their terrorist activities, he said, adding that it is BNP's old habit to carry out attacks on innocent people to kill them and damage public property to create a panic to take political advantages.

Quader said, "BNP joined polls, carried out campaign but they did not assign polling agents as the party wanted to make the polls controversial. BNP knew that they could not win the elections and that is why they followed the ill strategy."

He said the elections were held in a peaceful manner but BNP again used their old habit of carrying out arson attacks.

AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present at the press conference.



















