13 cases filed, 28 accused placed on remand



The accused, who were arrested in connection with the incidents of torching nine buses at different places in the capital on Thursday, being taken to a court on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of the accused, 28 were placed on remand for different terms.

Iftekharul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said, "The cases were filed with Motijheel, Shahbagh, Paltan, Kalabagan, Sutrapur, Bangsal, Khilkhet and Turag police stations."

Under the Special

Powers Act, 1974, the cases were filed on charges of torching vehicles and subversive activities, and obstructing police from discharging duties, the DMP official added.

Leaders and activists of mostly BNP and its affiliated bodies were made accused in all of the cases filed by the police.

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, who lost the last DSCC mayoral election, was accused in a case filed with Motijheel Police Station along with Motijheel unit BNP Convener Fazlul Haque and others, said DMP sources.

BNP student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's President Fazlur Rahman Khokon and General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol were sued in the cases filed with Shahbagh Police Station.

According to police and fire service, "As many as nine buses, including two vehicles used for carrying government staff, were set on fire at places in the capital on Thursday."

The incidents caused by arsonists took places while the Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-poll were ongoing.

"We have collected security camera footage from the scenes to identify the perpetrators," said DMP's spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Walid Hossain.

However, no injury in the incidents was reported, according to hospital and fire service sources.

In 2013 to 2015, several incidents of similar arson attacks took place in the country. The country's major opposition party, the BNP-led alliance, which was opposing the government's initiative to hold a general parliamentary election, had been blamed for the incidents.

A huge number of people lost their lives in the previous incidents of arson attacks while several hundred people were burnt and become maimed for life.









