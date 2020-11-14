Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:23 PM
Miscellaneous

Global warming to continue no matter what we do: Study

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

PARIS, Nov 13: Even if humanity stopped emitting greenhouse gases tomorrow, Earth will warm for centuries to come and oceans will rise by metres, according to a controversial modelling study published Thursday.
Natural drivers of global warming -- more heat-trapping clouds, thawing permafrost, and shrinking sea ice -- already set in motion by carbon pollution will take on their own momentum, researchers from Norway reported in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

